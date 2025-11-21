Save $50 Insta360 Link 2C: was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon I gave the Insta360 Link 2C an 86% in my review just last month, and I stand by the fact that, on sale, it's the most reasonably priced 4K pick out there. AI controls and software aren't great, but the picture and build quality are. <p><strong>Key specs: 4K 30 fps or 1080p 60 | 1/2 inch Sony Starlight | 111.5 g<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://bestbuy.7tiv.net/c/1943169/614286/10014?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fproduct%2Finsta360-link-2c-standard-ai-powered-4k-webcam-black%2FJ39VLTZFX2" target="_blank"><strong>Best Buy $99.99 Key specs: 4K 30 fps or 1080p 60 | 1/2 inch Sony Starlight | 111.5 g Price check: Best Buy $99.99

4K webcams are getting more and more reasonably priced. Where you used to have to spend hundreds to get one, they are now just inches away from 1080p pricing territory, and they're becoming supported by more software at the same time. That means, should you want the upgrade, there's plenty of choice out there.

For my money, I'd be picking up the Insta360 Link 2C now that it's $100 at Amazon. That's a saving of $50. When I reviewed this webcam last month, I said never to buy it full price, because it's regularly on sale, and at $100, it's the best among its 4K capable peers. Obsbot's Meet 2 is the same price on sale (well, give or take a dollar), but the Meet 2's weak stand puts it behind for me.

Not only have I used the Insta360 Link 2C since it arrived for meetings and Discord calls, but it is also what captured my face when playing one of the best games of the year, Goodnight Universe. In it, you play a baby with psychic powers, unable to speak, so you communicate and mess with the world with nothing but your eyes and the mouse.

Sometimes, blinking can flick things off or closing your eyes gives you better hearing. It's a neat game that I thought would be a gimmick, and instead made me cry. The Insta360 Link 2C never failed to capture my face, even in dim lighting, and the only problem I had with the blink functionality was when light would clash off the surface of my glasses. That feels like more of a me problem.

The camera itself is super easy to set up and has a strong magnetic stand that doesn't come free even with a light shake of the monitor (please don't do this like I have). The quality of video is great, and though I found it to be a tad less detailed than the likes of the Emeet Pixy, I found it much nicer looking in meetings, thanks to how it handles light.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

One downside is Insta360's software. It's finicky, crashed on me the first time I used it, and comes with makeup and filter presets that look uncanny and artificial. It's not awful to quickly adjust the zoom or get the latest drivers, but it's mostly not worth dealing with after setup.

The same is true of the Link 2C's AI features. You can do gestures to zoom and adjust the camera, but I found them to be awkward and wouldn't work if I accidentally zoomed in too much. It's better as much more of a point-and-shoot style webcam that sits on your monitor and looks pretty. For this purpose, it does its job very well.

The last consideration you have to make when picking out a 4K webcam is whether you will even use such a high-quality recording resolution. Some software doesn't support it, and others (looking at you, Discord) require you to be part of a premium plan to do it. However, if you think you'd like to record or stream 4K and are on the market for something quick and easy to use, the Link 2C is a great choice, and has been my go-to for over a month now.