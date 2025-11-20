Save $50 Meta Quest 3S | 128 GB: was $299.99 now $249.99 at Amazon Well-priced, powerful, and wireless, VR makes a strong first impression via the Meta Quest 3S. Though I wish the battery life would last just a little bit longer, access to all of the games previously exclusive to the $500 Meta Quest 3 for half the price is nothing to sniff at. <p><strong>Key specs: Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 | 8 GB RAM | One LCD screen | Fresnel lenses | 1,832 × 1,920 resolution per eye | Full-colour passthrough | 464 gram weight Key specs: Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 | 8 GB RAM | One LCD screen | Fresnel lenses | 1,832 × 1,920 resolution per eye | Full-colour passthrough | 464 gram weight

Sometimes, all it takes is a head-turning Black Friday deal to make you consider taking on a whole new hobby. I mean, sure, VR games are still games, but I don't doubt that the additional hardware requirements have scared off more than a few PC gamers in the past. Otherwise, for the truly VR-curious, price is often the barrier that keeps them looking on longingly from afar rather than looking on from under a VR headset.

If you really can't wait for the Steam Frame (or feel just a little let down that Valve's soon-to-be-released VR hardware only features Mono passthrough), the Meta Quest 3S remains a great bit of kit. It's our top pick for the best budget VR headset for good reason, but now it's even cheaper thanks to a cracking Black Friday deal. That means you can pick up the 128 GB version of the Meta Quest 3S for only $250 from Amazon.

That's $50 off of what was already a pretty reasonable price for a wireless VR headset. But on top of that, this deal also throws in a copy of Gorilla Tag plus a 3-month trial subscription that'll grant you access to at least 40 more Quest games. For the VR-curious, that's definitely not a bad first impression.

It also boasts a fairly powerful chip (specifically the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2), so you can download games directly to the headset and play without hardware-heavy lifting support from your PC. If you happen to still be rocking a Meta Quest 2, picking up the 3S means you can play games that are otherwise exclusive to the Meta Quest 3 without dropping $500 for the privilege.

It's worth noting, though, that this deal only applies to the 128 GB model, so you may well have to be slightly choosier about what you want to play this way. But as Jacob notes in his Meta Quest 3S review, VR games don't tend to be massive, with Batman: Arkham Shadow only taking up around 19 GB of storage space.

Returning to my earlier Steam Frame comparison, the Meta Quest 3S also offers full-colour passthrough too. That means lifelike colors, and vibrant visuals when you look through the headset's Fresnel lenses. Otherwise, both the Steam Frame and the Meta Quest 3S are wireless headsets. Though we can't yet attest to the battery life of the Steam Frame, the Meta Quest 3S offers about two hours.

For only $250, the Meta Quest 3S remains the most reasonably priced introduction you're likely to find this side of 2026. If neither the low-poly charm of Gorilla Tag nor the shadowy skulking of Batman floats your boat, though, be sure to take a look at our top recommendations for the best VR games on PC.