The sad little lamp I use to not go nuts in the winter is on sale for Black Friday

Save $17 Verilux HappyLightTouchPlus: was $69.99 now $52.99 at Amazon It's dark outside when you get off work this time of year, and that's bad for you! Light therapy has been shown to be very effective at battling seasonal affective disorder, or SAD.

If you work at a desk and are looking to make the winter months suck a little less, boy do I have the Black Friday deal for you. The Verilux HappyLight Touch Plus, my faithful companion for these darkest of days, is 24% off on Amazon: $53, down from $70.

I'm not sure how to quantify my personal relief from seasonal affective symptoms, but anecdotally: I feel better and get more done when I crank this bad boy up and shine it right in my face. You want it pretty close to get the full effect, but I've heard you can avoid headaches (I just don't get them) by positioning the lamp behind you rather than in front.

It certainly feels like I'm pulling a Ben Starr at The Game Awards, flashbang-style situation whenever I use my lamp, but it actually looks weirdly flattering on-camera. I'm seriously considering using my Verilux as lighting for a work video I have to record soon. Those TikTok girlies and their ring lights could never.

According to a Harvard Health Publishing article from 2022, most studies show that light therapy improves symptoms from seasonal affective disorder in 40% to 60% of people. Surprisingly, light therapy can also help alleviate symptoms from non-seasonal depression, forming an effective part of any strategy that also includes therapy and/or medication.

So, pretty worth it to shell out for a light therapy lamp. There are other, cheaper options on sale on Amazon for Black Friday, but a lot of them have that stink on them, you know? That distinct, "this seems too cheap and I don't know what I'm actually going to get" vibe. The Verilux was recommended to me by a professional and has provided me yeoman service for a few years now. "It's not a scam product"—now that's the PC Gamer guarantee.