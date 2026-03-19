Spring is in the air, so you know what that means? Weather that wildly changes every single minute and PC gaming deals to tempt you. Secretlab can't do anything about the former, but its latest round of discounts on chairs and desks is certainly an attempt at the latter. For me, though, there's only one thing that's absolutely worth snapping up: the glorious Titan Evo 2022 gaming chair, now down to $529 for the small and regular sizes.

Join us on WhatsApp for daily deals, direct to your phone.

If you check out our guide to the best gaming chairs around, you'll notice that we rate the Titan Evo as the best overall chair you can buy. In fact, we've given the Secretlab perch the top slot ever since it came out, way back in 2021, and the fact that we still think there's nothing to touch it says it all.

It doesn't have the most features, nor does it use materials that wouldn't look out of place in a palace, but if you just want a chair that's highly supportive, comfortable for hours at a time, and is built to last for years on end, then the Titan Evo is the one to pick.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future - PCGamer) (Image credit: Future - PCGamer)

Lots of us at PC Gamer use this chair at home and in the office, and I've yet to hear a bad word about it from anyone. I use a similar model from a competitor, and I really wish I'd gone with a Titan Evo: the prices are roughly the same, but my chair is horribly uncomfortable after a few hours of use, and the height adjustment no longer works.

You just won't have the problem with the Titan Evo, and while $529 is still a lot of money to spend on a mere chair, if you spend a lot of time sitting in a chair, it makes sense to spend the extra to protect your spine and blood flow in your legs.

One day, the Titan Evo 2022 will be dethroned as the best gaming chair, but not today, and probably not for a good while yet. It's one PC gaming purchase you won't regret.