The best gaming chair around is now a little bit better, thanks to Secretlab's not-so-secret sale
A $50 discount isn't a huge saving but it's better than nothing at all.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
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The overall style might look a little dated now, but that's mostly down to competitors 'borrowing' Secretlab's classic design. It's the best gaming chair you can buy, and we don't say such things lightly.
Key specs: Leatherette | 4D armrests | Magnetic head pillow
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Spring is in the air, so you know what that means? Weather that wildly changes every single minute and PC gaming deals to tempt you. Secretlab can't do anything about the former, but its latest round of discounts on chairs and desks is certainly an attempt at the latter. For me, though, there's only one thing that's absolutely worth snapping up: the glorious Titan Evo 2022 gaming chair, now down to $529 for the small and regular sizes.
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If you check out our guide to the best gaming chairs around, you'll notice that we rate the Titan Evo as the best overall chair you can buy. In fact, we've given the Secretlab perch the top slot ever since it came out, way back in 2021, and the fact that we still think there's nothing to touch it says it all.
It doesn't have the most features, nor does it use materials that wouldn't look out of place in a palace, but if you just want a chair that's highly supportive, comfortable for hours at a time, and is built to last for years on end, then the Titan Evo is the one to pick.
Lots of us at PC Gamer use this chair at home and in the office, and I've yet to hear a bad word about it from anyone. I use a similar model from a competitor, and I really wish I'd gone with a Titan Evo: the prices are roughly the same, but my chair is horribly uncomfortable after a few hours of use, and the height adjustment no longer works.
You just won't have the problem with the Titan Evo, and while $529 is still a lot of money to spend on a mere chair, if you spend a lot of time sitting in a chair, it makes sense to spend the extra to protect your spine and blood flow in your legs.
One day, the Titan Evo 2022 will be dethroned as the best gaming chair, but not today, and probably not for a good while yet. It's one PC gaming purchase you won't regret.
👉Check out all of Secretlab's spring deals here👈
1. Best overall: Secretlab Titan Evo
2. Best budget: Corsair TC100 Relaxed
3. Best luxury: Herman Miller Embody
4. Best support: ThunderX3 Core
5. Best big boi: AndaSeat Kaiser 4 XL
6. Best office: ThunderX3 Flex Pro
7. Best budget office: Ikea Matchspel
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Nick, gaming, and computers all first met in the early 1980s. After leaving university, he became a physics and IT teacher and started writing about tech in the late 1990s. That resulted in him working with MadOnion to write the help files for 3DMark and PCMark. After a short stint working at Beyond3D.com, Nick joined Futuremark (MadOnion rebranded) full-time, as editor-in-chief for its PC gaming section, YouGamers. After the site shutdown, he became an engineering and computing lecturer for many years, but missed the writing bug. Cue four years at TechSpot.com covering everything and anything to do with tech and PCs. He freely admits to being far too obsessed with GPUs and open-world grindy RPGs, but who isn't these days?
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