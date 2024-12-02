The best gaming headset you can buy, according to the only experts that matter (us), is available for a great price for Cyber Monday

An element of the PC set-up that sadly gets overlooked far too often is the gaming headset. Too many people just grab a cheap and nasty set of cans, with a crackly old mic, figuring it doesn't really matter compared to essentials like a good mouse or monitor.

In truth, a quality headset makes all the difference. Choose well, and the extra comfort and higher sound quality will make your gaming sessions all the more immersive and satisfying, and your friends will thank you for talking to them with crisp clarity. Getting your headset right doesn't require breaking the bank, either.

Case in point, check out this lovely Cyber Monday gaming headset deal—the HyperX Cloud Alpha for just $60. This is literally the best gaming headset you can buy right now, according to the coolest experts in the business—that's us, of course. We rate it above all the other contenders in our headset guide, and that's the result of extensive testing and use.

HyperX Cloud Alpha | 50 mm drivers | 13-27,000 Hz | Closed-back | Wired | $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon (save $40)

Earning the top spot in our best gaming headsets list, the HyperX Cloud Alpha is super comfortable and sounds impeccable. The mic can't flip to mute like some of the fancier offerings but this headset is excellent value, even at full price. With a significant amount off? Well, even better. Price check: Best Buy $59.99

I'm happy to say I've even used a pair in the office for video meetings and game reviews, and had a great time until the hardware team stole it back off me.

It is worth saying, though, that this isn't as big a price drop as Amazon might like you to think. This headset is rarely seen at full price these days, and it's not uncommon to see it available for $70 or even $65 during days of the year that aren't black or cyber at all. It's still a great deal—even if you're only saving $5-10, $60 is a steal for such an excellent bit of kit no matter what. But it does mean that if you're strapped for cash right now, you likely won't miss out if you pass this time and wait for another opportunity.