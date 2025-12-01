Save $60 Fractal Design Terra: was $199.99 now $139.99 at Newegg Small, smart, and frankly adorable, the Fractal Design Terra is one of the loveliest Mini-ITX PC cases I've laid hands on, and does it not look suspiciously like the Steam Machine design? For extra flexibility, the central mount slides back and forth to accommodate different-sized parts as you need them. Key specs: Solid FSC cert. Walnut & Annodised Aluminum | PCIe 4 riser cable included Price Check: Amazon $165.49

While we've spotted a few full-size tower cases for sale over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, this year, there hasn't been much love dedicated to the Mini-ITX case family. The question being, why in the hell not? The Steam Machine is coming in hot, and you can bet tiny PCs are going to be all the rage soon.

If building a mini PC sounds like the kind of project you might decide to take on in the new year (you know you want to), then boy, do I have the case for you. Fractal's Terra case is down to $140 at Newegg, a saving of $60.

Even if you've only vaguely been hankering to build yourself a new machine, I can tell you a Mini-ITX case is a unique and oh-so-satisfying challenge, especially if you're opting for a Steam Machine lookalike.

I've personally built into this case, and while the hobby does come with big challenges (like trying to find a spare CPU fan with enough headroom), Fractal has really gone the extra mile to try to make every step easier. Thanks to the sliding central mount, you can easily shift things around to accommodate your preferred config... within reason.

The Fractal Design Terra—which I first spotted at Computex 2023 in its gorgeous Matcha Green colourway—doesn't quite match the cubic shape nor the near-six-inch size of the Steam Machine, though it does go hard when it comes to aesthetics. On every model, the front panel features a similar wood grain to that Steam Machine design everyone's raving about. In fact, I'd even go so far as to guess that this is the case that inspired the Steam Machine designers when coming up with the wooden front panel idea.

Sadly, it's only the Silver that's down to the best price we've seen it going for, but if you're looking to get that snowy aesthetic, it's still a great option. Even if you don't get the weeby dopamine hit that telling your pals your PC is Matcha color would provide.