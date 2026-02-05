Steam Machine will play the majority of Steam titles 'at 4K 60 fps with FSR', but some will require more upscaling than others, Valve says

News
By published

'We are approaching this from multiple angles'.

Valve&#039;s new Steam Machine during a visit to Valve HQ in Bellevue, Washington. The Steam Machine is a compact living room gaming PC.
(Image credit: Future)

Valve has broken its silence on its forthcoming hardware line-up, offering new details on the Steam Frame and Steam Machine, as well as an answer for why it hasn't revealed pricing and a release date yet (hint: blame the RAMpocalypse). It has also dropped some information about the kind of performance we can expect on the Steam Machine.

"In our testing the majority of Steam titles play great at 4K 60 fps with FSR on Steam Machine," Valve writes in a new FAQ. "That said, there are some titles that currently require more upscaling than others, and it may be preferable to play at a lower framerate with VRR to maintain a 1080p internal resolution."

TOPICS
Shaun Prescott
Shaun Prescott
Australian Editor

Shaun Prescott is the Australian editor of PC Gamer. With over ten years experience covering the games industry, his work has appeared on GamesRadar+, TechRadar, The Guardian, PLAY Magazine, the Sydney Morning Herald, and more. Specific interests include indie games, obscure Metroidvanias, speedrunning, experimental games and FPSs. He thinks Lulu by Metallica and Lou Reed is an all-time classic that will receive its due critical reappraisal one day.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.