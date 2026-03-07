Valve quickly updates its own Steam Machine update, recommitting to a 2026 launch despite AI woes: 'Nothing's really changed on our end'

A recent blog post from Valve made it sound like the launch could slip into 2027.

Valve&#039;s new Steam Machine during a visit to Valve HQ in Bellevue, Washington. The Steam Machine is a compact living room gaming PC.
(Image credit: Future)

As reported by The Verge, Valve has responded to confusion about its release schedule for the Steam Frame, Controller, and Machine, reaffirming that the devices will come out in 2026 despite the AI-driven squeeze on PC hardware. Valve's 2025 year in review post initially made it sound like a 2027 delay was in the cards for the much-anticipated new tech.

Valve communications lead Kaci Aitchison Boyle told The Verge that "nothing has really changed on our end," while the year in review post at the heart of the story has been updated to have more definitive, confident language about a 2026 release window for the hardware.

