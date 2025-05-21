InWin unveils all-singing, all-dancing 'trophy-inspired' case that also looks a little bit like my morning brew

You can always count on InWin to bring its most head-turning A-game to every Computex. To celebrate its 40th birthday this year, the company presented a commemorative blue PC chassis that certainly has my attention—though I don't think I quite share InWin's creative vision.

The special edition case in question has been dubbed ChronoMancy, and sports a shape InWin describes as "trophy-inspired." Perhaps it's the sleep-deprivation talking, but all I see is a funky coffee cup. Let me knock back this latte and see if I can't get some neurons to fire for the next paragraph.

Capped with frosted blue plastic, it's definitely got that "Time-honored" throwback flair. The blue 'lid' of the chassis is engraved with the outlines of a number of InWin's previous special edition chassis—though few of these sport a silhouette quite as standout as the ChronoMancy.

The case's central cylinder is supported by five pillars which the company explains represent "the five continents, symbolizing InWin’s global presence and future growth." Not only that, but the ChronoMancy also looks to the future with support for Nvidia's fullsize RTX 50-series graphics cards (as opposed to this itty bitty one Andy also saw at Computex).

Interestingly, the chassis also features an internal speaker—which it turns out is pivotal to its main party trick. This is an all-singing, all-dancing case in more literal a sense than I may have first thought, as the Chronomancy offers "a synchronized light and music show that can be activated using a specially designed wand-shaped controller."

I immediately went on the hunt for video evidence and found this enlightening demonstration by French-language hardware channel Cowcotland (getting jumpscared by YouTube's new-ish AI-powered autodubbing feature in the process). This video also highlights just how chunky the ChronoMancy is, really driving home the fact this case will be the towering focal point of any room as it stands a little over one metre tall.

INWIN lâche un boitier de OUF, le CHRONOMANCY !!! - YouTube Watch On

As mentioned up top, InWin is no stranger to cool-but-decidedly-impractical PC cases. Way back in 2019, the company showed off a selection of $4,000 3D printed, open air PC cases. More recently in 2023, InWin exhibited a modular PC case system alongside a foldable chassis for Mini-ITX PCs that I'm still dreaming about two years later. If you've still not had your fill or are simply in the market for a more office-practical replacement, be sure to check out our best PC cases guide.

