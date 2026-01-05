Thermaltake's collaboration PC case with a French artist is so lovely it makes me want to finally start that mini PC build

News
By published

It's a bit of a beaut.

Thermaltake TR100 koralie edition pc case
(Image credit: Thermaltake)

Mini PCs and cute aesthetics just go hand in hand. There are two reasons you might build a small form factor machine: you want a compact machine that doesn't dominate your entire desktop, or you're building something so small because you simply think it looks good. And for me, Thermaltake's latest PC Case looks so good, I want to finally make that build.

Announced as part of its presence at CES 2026, Thermaltake has shown off its TR100 Koralie edition. The standard TR100 is a dual-chamber, Mini-ITX case, which is to say it's a compact bit of tech. At $150, it's also a reasonably priced start to a small build. Even if the rest of your build will be torturously expensive.

(Image credit: Thermaltake)

Whether or not these lofty goals have been met will naturally be up to the viewer/buyer, but it is certainly "a work of art that people want to display in their homes", as claimed by the store page.

Naturally, the big questions here are how much it will cost and when it will arrive. Unfortunately, we have the answer to neither of these, so we'll just have to admire from afar until Thermaltake lets us know. The goal of cases like this being unveiled at CES 2026 is naturally to catch eyes, and this has certainly caught mine.

Havn HS 420 case on a white background.
Best PC cases 2026

1. Best overall: Havn HS 420

2. Best budget: Phanteks G400A

3. Best midrange: Lian Li O11 Vision Compact

4. Best budget compact: Thermaltake S100 TG Snow Edition

5. Best high-end: NZXT H9 Flow RGB+

6. Best Mini-ITX: Fractal Design Terra

7. Best Micro-ATX: NZXT H3 Flow

8. Best full-tower: NZXT H7 Flow

9. Best pink: Hyte Y70

10. Best looking: Phanteks Evolv X2

11. Best for beginners: Be Quiet! Shadow Base 800 FX


👉Check out our full PC case guide👈

TOPICS
James Bentley
James Bentley
Hardware writer

James is a more recent PC gaming convert, often admiring graphics cards, cases, and motherboards from afar. It was not until 2019, after just finishing a degree in law and media, that they decided to throw out the last few years of education, build their PC, and start writing about gaming instead. In that time, he has covered the latest doodads, contraptions, and gismos, and loved every second of it. Hey, it’s better than writing case briefs.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.