Mini PCs and cute aesthetics just go hand in hand. There are two reasons you might build a small form factor machine: you want a compact machine that doesn't dominate your entire desktop, or you're building something so small because you simply think it looks good. And for me, Thermaltake's latest PC Case looks so good, I want to finally make that build.

Announced as part of its presence at CES 2026, Thermaltake has shown off its TR100 Koralie edition. The standard TR100 is a dual-chamber, Mini-ITX case, which is to say it's a compact bit of tech. At $150, it's also a reasonably priced start to a small build. Even if the rest of your build will be torturously expensive.

The Koralie edition offers much the same, except at a currently unknown price point. Each case is numbered and signed, and the presence of a store page implies that some will be able to purchase it, but we don't have much more on it just yet.

The case itself is blue with a striking symmetrical design, which Thermaltake says is inspired by "Mediterranean, Asian, Art Deco, and Indigenous aesthetics". It's a bit of a beauty, and it still comes with a spot on the top for a 3.9-inch LCD screen to show off your waifu, your lunch, or whatever else you'd use a PC case screen for.

Koralie herself is an artist who has been exploring the link between nature and human-made beauty for decades, painting the walls of her town in Petite Camargue, France, with graffiti since 1999. On the Thermaltake site, it claims that the Koralie edition of its TR100 blends "technology with art, transforming a functional component into a striking piece".

Whether or not these lofty goals have been met will naturally be up to the viewer/buyer, but it is certainly "a work of art that people want to display in their homes", as claimed by the store page.

Naturally, the big questions here are how much it will cost and when it will arrive. Unfortunately, we have the answer to neither of these, so we'll just have to admire from afar until Thermaltake lets us know. The goal of cases like this being unveiled at CES 2026 is naturally to catch eyes, and this has certainly caught mine.