RAM is in high demand but Newegg is literally giving sticks away with either of these AM5 motherboards for Black Friday
What a deal in today's market.
A good home for a Ryzen 9000- or 7000-series processor. It has Wi-Fi 6E, a decent selection of ports, and one PCIe 5.0 NVMe slot. Though there's room for two more PCIe 4.0 SSDs, too. This model is an mATX size, which means it's a little smaller than a standard ATX but will fit in more compact cases.
Key specs: 8+2+1 | AM5 | 1x PCIe 5.0 NVMe | 2x PCIe 4.0 NVMe | 1x Type-C USB 10 Gbps
A full-size ATX motherboard with three NVMe slots, one of which is PCIe 5.0 rated, and plenty of PCIe slots. Though one of the PCIe 4.0 slots is only x2, which will limit performance. The white colorway is sure to appeal to anyone looking to build a PC in a glossy white case, too.
Key specs: 8+2+1 | AM5 | 1x PCIe 5.0 NVMe | 2x PCIe 4.0 NVMe (x4 + x2) | 1x Type-C USB 10 Gbps
These are the two best motherboard deals right now—not because they're particularly affordable, but because they come with free RAM.
That's right, in a market when RAM prices have doubled, even tripled or quadrupled, in the past few months (thanks, AI), you can get some for free over at Newegg by purchasing either of these two qualifying motherboards.
- Asus TUF Gaming B850M-E WiFi - mATX | $170 @ Newegg
- Asus B850 Max Gaming WiFi - ATX | $160 @ Newegg
With either option, you will receive a set of Team Group 16 GB (2x 8 GB) DDR5-6000 memory. That's right in the sweet spot for a modern Ryzen processor.
The memory kit's CAS latency of 38 is a little high compared to some top-notch kits, but with a value of $129 right now, and competing kits often going for more, that's a big saving for any full PC build.
As for those two motherboards, they're both using the B850 chipset and offer PCIe 5.0 NVMe slots and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. Both offer eight USB ports, ranging from USB 2.0 to USB 3.2 Type-C, though neither comes with USB4—that's reserved for more premium X870 models. It'd be nice to see a few more USB ports here, especially as the TUF model comes with not one but two DisplayPort outputs, and a single HDMI, but that's just the way it is with the B850 chipset sometimes.
If it weren't for the RAM, I'd recommend this cheap X870 model instead. It offers all the benefits of X870 for not much more than a B850. Plus there are some more affordable B650 models if you want to go cheaper still. But it's tough to argue with either of these B850 models due to the free memory.
The TUF model has the greater discount of the two: down from $220 to $170, a 22% saving. The Max is only 11% off its MSRP of $180.
Newegg does note that this deal only comes with the extra RAM "while supplies last". I'm not sure how upfront that info will be when the time comes and the RAM is all gone, so just be prepared to cancel your order or get a refund if it doesn't come through.
I'm currently tracking deals on PC parts in our PC components deals page, which is updated live by yours truly. So check that out for anything else you might be after to get your next PC build over the line for less.
There are a few good AMD CPU deals right now, such as the Ryzen 5 9600X for $195. A good fit with either of these motherboards and free RAM.
