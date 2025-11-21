I build multiple PCs a month and these are the best deals on components for your next gaming PC
Cases, motherboards, PSUs, coolers... I'll find you a good deal on anything except RAM.
The Black Friday sales are now on, and what better time than when retailers all bow down to peer pressure and performatively drop prices than to put together some recommendations for parts for a fresh PC build? There's already lots to choose from with good discounts.
As an editor on the hardware team at PC Gamer, I build a couple of PCs a month. I've become pretty familiar over the past decade with washing mouse pads and items of clothing because they've become stained by thermal paste. Moreover, I have a good idea of what's good and what's not from hands-on experience. If something sucks to build with, I'll be the first to complain.
So, I'll be searching the web for the best PC component deals I can find through Black Friday and logging everything here. If you're already sorted for your gaming PC, you can try our Black Friday PC gaming deals for the other important bits: monitor, mouse, VR headset, etc.
Oh and I'm serious about the RAM deals. There aren't any of those right now. A recent spike in demand for memory, or at least a presumed one, due to artificial intelligence has seen prices surge for memory kits across the world. It's a shame. We reach the moment when 32 GB of RAM is affordable enough that anyone can grab it, and now it costs as much as an entire graphics card.
Jacob has been writing about gaming PCs for nearly a decade now. Over that time, he's tested and reviewed many components, such as graphics cards, CPUs, cases, coolers, SSDs and more.
Graphics cards
🕹️ RTX 5090: $2,450 @ Best Buy
🕹️ RTX 5080: $990 @ Walmart
🕹️ RTX 5070 Ti: $745 @ Walmart
🕹️ RTX 5070: $489 @ Walmart
🕹️ RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB: $400 @ Newegg
🕹️ RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB: $320 @ Newegg
🕹️ RTX 5060: $280 @ Amazon
🕹️ RTX 5050: $230 @ Amazon
🕹️ RX 9070 XT: $600 @ Newegg
🕹️ RX 9070: $560 @ Newegg
🕹️ RX 9060 XT 16 GB: $340 @ Amazon
🕹️ RX 9060 XT 8 GB: $250 @ Newegg
🕹️ Arc B580: $250 @ Amazon
🕹️ Arc B570: $200 @ Newegg
Motherboards
- X870E - MSI MPG Carbon WiFi | $330 @ Amazon
- X870 - Gigabyte Eagle WiFi7 | $190 @ Amazon
- B850 - Gigabyte Eagle Ice | $140 @ Amazon
- Z890 - MSI MAG Tomahawk WiFi | $230 @ Amazon
SSDs
💾 1 TB SSD - Nextorage Japan NEM-PAC | $70 @ Amazon
💾 2 TB SSD - Nextorage Japan NEM-PAC | $115 @ Newegg
💾 4 TB SSD - Crucial P310 | $240 @ Amazon
Black Friday component deals - top 10
Though left in the dust by fellow PCIe 5.0 drive, the WD Black SN8100, Crucial still can't be beat when it comes to balancing price against performance. Though not the speediest internal SSD, the P510 still offers proper Gen 5 performance for the cost of a Gen 4 drive—check out our full review.

Key specs: PCIe 5.0 | Up to 11,000 MB/s read | Up to 9,500MB/s write

Price check: Newegg $114.95 | Amazon (Sold out)
The 16 GB version of the RX 9060 XT isn't quite as fast as the RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB card when ray tracing is involved, but outside of that, it's generally on par. You don't get as good an upscaling and frame generation system as with the Nvidia GPU, though. On the plus side, it is much cheaper, and that counts for a lot these days.

Key specs: 2048 shaders | 3250 MHz boost | 16 GB GDDR6

RX 9060 XT 16 GB price check: Newegg $349.99 | Walmart $349.99 | Best Buy $370.99 | B&H Photo $389.99
Although the RTX 5070 is a good deal faster than its predecessor, the RTX 4070, it's less of an upgrade compared to the RTX 4070 Super. DLSS 4 just about tips the balance in favor of the newer model, though, and this particular deal is well under MSRP.

Key specs: 6144 shaders | 2587 MHz boost | 12 GB GDDR7

RTX 5070 price check: Newegg $509.99 | Amazon $529.99 | B&H Photo $529.99 | Best Buy $529.99
This is a ridiculous price for one of the best liquid coolers we've tested. It's simple to install, works great, and looks good. Don't forget the extra $5 coupon and you're sneaking in under $60 for a 360 mm radiator. Excellent value for money.

Key specs: All-in-one | 360 mm | 3x MF120 fans
This sort of capacity used to cost a lot of money. Like, a lot of money. Nowadays, however, you can grab a quality power supply from the likes of be quiet!, a trusted brand, for very little indeed by comparison. We used the 850 W Pure Power 12 in our monthly builds all the time. Fully modular and a dedicated 12V-2x6 connector on this one.

Key specs: Modular | 80 Plus Gold | ATX 3.1 | PCIe 5.1

Price check: Newegg $111.92
I call MX-6 'the good stuff' because I'm still using MX-4 on account of buying an absolutely massive tube of it. You can never have too much thermal paste. MX-6 is an improved version of MX-4 and now it's the same price for a 4 gram tube. It's good to have some/lots around—it doesn't go off.
We've reviewed this board positively in the past, and we've used it a few times in builds since. It's reliable, easy to set-up, and importantly offers lots of USB ports on the rear, including USB4. Apply the $20 coupon for the full discount.

Key specs: 16+2+2 VRM | 3x Gen5 NVMe | Wi-Fi 7 | 2x USB4 rear
Though left in the dust by fellow PCIe 5.0 drive, the WD Black SN8100, Crucial still can't be beat when it comes to balancing price against performance. Though not the speediest internal SSD, the P510 still offers proper Gen 5 performance for the cost of a Gen 4 drive—take a look at our full review.

Key specs: PCIe 5.0 | Up to 11,000 MB/s read | Up to 9,500MB/s write

Price check: Newegg $139.99 | B&H Photo $139.99
An older generation chip now but still a good one for penny-pinching. It uses the same socket as the latest 9000-series chips, AM5, which means the same motherboards are compatible. And it runs very efficiently, too. If you can't spare another cent, this is a good buy.

Key specs: 6 cores | 12 threads | 5.3 GHz | 32 MB L3 | 105 W

Price check: Amazon $182.48
We're fans of the Corsair Frame 4000D, having used it for review and a PC build earlier in the year. It's made for iCUE, Corsair's own ecosystem of parts, but you can ignore all that if you prefer. In fact, the fans included here are the cheaper RS fans without iCUE support, which I generally prefer. Altogether, a good-looking case at a great price.

Key specs: ATX support | 3x 120 mm fans included | Fits 360 mm radiators

Price check: Newegg $89.99
Live
Thermal paste deal (important)
You can never have enough thermal paste. I say this as a man that bought a 45 gram tube (very large) of MX-4 a while back and I'm still working through it. I've still got over half left. You probably don't need this much at hand unless you're bashing together PCs commercially, but a little spare won't hurt. Here's a deal that brings the newer, better MX-6 paste down to the same price as MX-4.
I call MX-6 'the good stuff' because I'm still using MX-4 on account of buying an absolutely massive tube of it. MX-6 is an improved version of MX-4 and now it's the same price for a 4 gram tube. It's good to have some spare around—it doesn't go off.
SSD deal
The Crucial P510 is a stunning drive. It's not top-tier, just to make that clear right away, but a cheaper PCIe 5.0 drive is still a lot faster than even the best PCIe 4.0 drives. It holds its own through a combination of a new controller from Phison and a superb price tag. Right now, it's even cheaper, at just $90 for 1 TB, or $140 for 2 TB.
Read moreRead less▼
