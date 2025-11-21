(Image credit: Future, Cooler Master, Gigabyte) Jump straight to the deals you want...

The Black Friday sales are now on, and what better time than when retailers all bow down to peer pressure and performatively drop prices than to put together some recommendations for parts for a fresh PC build? There's already lots to choose from with good discounts.

As an editor on the hardware team at PC Gamer, I build a couple of PCs a month. I've become pretty familiar over the past decade with washing mouse pads and items of clothing because they've become stained by thermal paste. Moreover, I have a good idea of what's good and what's not from hands-on experience. If something sucks to build with, I'll be the first to complain.

So, I'll be searching the web for the best PC component deals I can find through Black Friday and logging everything here. If you're already sorted for your gaming PC, you can try our Black Friday PC gaming deals for the other important bits: monitor, mouse, VR headset, etc.

Oh and I'm serious about the RAM deals. There aren't any of those right now. A recent spike in demand for memory, or at least a presumed one, due to artificial intelligence has seen prices surge for memory kits across the world. It's a shame. We reach the moment when 32 GB of RAM is affordable enough that anyone can grab it, and now it costs as much as an entire graphics card.

SSDs

💾 1 TB SSD - Nextorage Japan NEM-PAC | $70 @ Amazon

💾 2 TB SSD - Nextorage Japan NEM-PAC | $115 @ Newegg

💾 4 TB SSD - Crucial P310 | $240 @ Amazon

Black Friday component deals - top 10

4 Save $40 Cooler Master MasterLiquid 360 Core II : was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This is a ridiculous price for one of the best liquid coolers we've tested. It's simple to install, works great, and looks good. Don't forget the extra $5 coupon and you're sneaking in under $60 for a 360 mm radiator. Excellent value for money. <p><strong>Key specs: All-in-one | 360 mm | 3x MF120 fans Key specs: All-in-one | 360 mm | 3x MF120 fans

5 Save $88 be quiet! Pure Power 13 M 1000 W: was $199.90 now $111.90 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This sort of capacity used to cost a lot of money. Like, a lot of money. Nowadays, however, you can grab a quality power supply from the likes of be quiet!, a trusted brand, for very little indeed by comparison. We used the 850 W Pure Power 12 in our monthly builds all the time. Fully modular and a dedicated 12V-2x6 connector on this one. <p><strong>Key specs: Modular | 80 Plus Gold | ATX 3.1 | PCIe 5.1<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=44583&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newegg.com%2Fbe-quiet-temperature-controlled-quality-fan-1000-w-80-plus-gold-certified-power-supply-black-bp028eu%2Fp%2FN82E16817222042%3FItem%3DN82E16817222042" target="_blank">Newegg $111.92 Key specs: Modular | 80 Plus Gold | ATX 3.1 | PCIe 5.1 Price check: Newegg $111.92

6 Save $8 Arctic MX-6: was $13.99 now $5.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ I call MX-6 'the good stuff' because I'm still using MX-4 on account of buying an absolutely massive tube of it. You can never have too much thermal paste. MX-6 is an improved version of MX-4 and now it's the same price for a 4 gram tube. It's good to have some/lots around—it doesn't go off.

7 Save $100 Gigabyte X870 Aorus Elite WiFi7 Ice: was $319.99 now $219.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ We've reviewed this board positively in the past, and we've used it a few times in builds since. It's reliable, easy to set-up, and importantly offers lots of USB ports on the rear, including USB4. Apply the $20 coupon for the full discount. <p><strong>Key specs: 16+2+2 VRM | 3x Gen5 NVMe | Wi-Fi 7 | 2x USB4 rear Key specs: 16+2+2 VRM | 3x Gen5 NVMe | Wi-Fi 7 | 2x USB4 rear

9 Save $54.01 AMD Ryzen 5 7600X: was $229 now $174.99 at Newegg Read more Read less ▼ An older generation chip now but still a good one for penny-pinching. It uses the same socket as the latest 9000-series chips, AM5, which means the same motherboards are compatible. And it runs very efficiently, too. If you can't spare another cent, this is a good buy. <p><strong>Key specs: 6 cores | 12 threads | 5.3 GHz | 32 MB L3 | 105 W<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8432&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAMD-7600X-12-Thread-Unlocked-Processor%2Fdp%2FB0BBJDS62N%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" target="_blank">Amazon $182.48 Key specs: 6 cores | 12 threads | 5.3 GHz | 32 MB L3 | 105 W Price check: Amazon $182.48

10 Save $25 Corsair Frame 4000D: was $114.99 now $89.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ We're fans of the Corsair Frame 4000D, having used it for review and a PC build earlier in the year. It's made for iCUE, Corsair's own ecosystem of parts, but you can ignore all that if you prefer. In fact, the fans included here are the cheaper RS fans without iCUE support, which I generally prefer. Altogether, a good-looking case at a great price. <p><strong>Key specs: ATX support | 3x 120 mm fans included | Fits 360 mm radiators<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=44583&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newegg.com%2Fcorsair-atx-mid-tower-frame-4000d-rs-argb-steel-tempered-glass-computer-case-black%2Fp%2FN82E16811139230" target="_blank">Newegg $89.99 Key specs: ATX support | 3x 120 mm fans included | Fits 360 mm radiators Price check: Newegg $89.99