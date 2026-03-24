Intel's new 200K Plus chips support ultra-fast DRAM out of the box but as my tests show, there's little benefit for most PC gamers in using warp-speed stuff
Unless you've got a very specific setup that involves an Intel CPU, an RTX 5090, a 1080p monitor, and potato-quality graphics settings.
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If you've been keeping up with Intel's latest processors, you'll know that with its Core Ultra 200S chips, it set a new standard for speedy DRAM support. Starting at 4,800 MT/s with the 12th Gen Core range, each new series of processors has steadily increased the speed of the memory controller, reaching 6,400 MT/s with Arrow Lake. Now it's gone a step further with the Core Ultra 200S Plus CPUs: a frankly ridiculous 7,200 MT/s.
These are all 'default' data transfer rates, i.e. without overclocking the memory controller, but as any PC gamer knows, most chips these days happily support DRAM modules that have XMP or EXPO profiles. These are charts of settings for the memory chip and integrated controller that let you push things even further.
However, as I've shown earlier this year, the clock speed of DDR5 doesn't make a huge difference in games, and when the Core Ultra 200S chips first appeared, ultra-fast DRAM barely made any difference at all. Even DDR5-8400.Article continues below
So, is that still the case with the new Core Ultra 200S Plus processors? To find out, while collecting data for my review of the Core Ultra 7 270K Plus, I used two different memory kits: a 32 GB set of Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5-6000 CL30 and a set of G.Skill Trident Z5 DDR5-7200 CL34, also 32 GB in capacity.
As for the rest of the test hardware that matters, the motherboard was an MSI MEG Z890 Ace, and the graphics card was a Zotac GeForce RTX 4070. Oh, and I retested the Core Ultra 9 285K, just to see if anything had changed since it appeared in October 2024.
Game
Settings
DDR5-6000 CL30 (avg fps, 1% low fps)
DDR5-7200 CL34 (avg fps, 1% low fps)
Difference
Cyberpunk 2077 - 285K
1080p, RT Ultra, DLSS Balanced
118, 95
119, 97
+1%, +2%
Cyberpunk 2077 - 270K Plus
1080p, RT Ultra, DLSS Balanced
119, 98
121, 99
+2%, +1%
Baldur's Gate 3 - 285K
1080p, Ultra
108, 67
110, 69
+2%, +3%
Baldur's Gate 3 - 270K Plus
1080p, Ultra
113, 66
117, 71
+4%, +8%
Homeworld 3 - 285K
1080p, Epic + High Res Translucency
97, 53
97, 55
0%, +4%
Homeworld 3 - 270K Plus
1080p, Epic + High Res Translucency
101, 57
101, 58
0%, +2%
Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition - 285K
1080p, High
149, 79
148, 79
-1%, 0%
Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition - 270K Plus
1080p, High
143, 79
144, 80
+1%, +1%
Total War: Warhammer 3 - 285K
1080p, High
173, 139
173, 139
0%, 0%
Total War: Warhammer 3 - 270K Plus
1080p, High
173, 139
174, 141
1%, 1%
It's only five games' worth of data, but I think it's fair to say that faster DRAM doesn't really make a whole lot of difference, as anything under 5% can be considered to be nothing more than a margin of error in the test runs.
Well, certainly not in four of the games I tested, and absolutely not for 285K. However, the 270K Plus did run Baldur's Gate 3 up to 4% faster on average, DDR5-7200 vs DDR5-6000, and the 1% low frames rate picked up a healthy 8% boost.
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The thing is, DDR5-7200 is clocked 20% higher than DDR5-6000, so why aren't we seeing that kind of performance improvement? The answer to that lies in the fact that there are a lot of stages in the processing of a single frame, from beginning to end, and the speed at which all of this is done is primarily limited by the slowest element in the sequence.
If that's not related to the system memory in any way, then no amount of extra DRAM speed will make a jot of difference. However, some elements are related to memory, even if it's not immediately obvious.
Gaming performance
Cyberpunk 2077 (1080p RT Ultra + DLSS Balanced)
|Product
|Value
|Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus
|119 Avg FPS, 98 1% Low FPS
|Intel Core Ultra 9 285K
|118 Avg FPS, 95 1% Low FPS
|Intel Core Ultra 7 265K
|117 Avg FPS, 90 1% Low FPS
|AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D
|111 Avg FPS, 67 1% Low FPS
|AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
|112 Avg FPS, 76 1% Low FPS
|AMD Ryzen 7 9700X
|99 Avg FPS, 59 1% Low FPS
|Product
|Value
|Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus
|113 Avg FPS, 66 1% Low FPS
|Intel Core Ultra 9 285K
|108 Avg FPS, 67 1% Low FPS
|Intel Core Ultra 7 265K
|102 Avg FPS, 63 1% Low FPS
|AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D
|147 Avg FPS, 84 1% Low FPS
|AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
|146 Avg FPS, 76 1% Low FPS
|AMD Ryzen 7 9700X
|94 Avg FPS, 56 1% Low FPS
|Product
|Value
|Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus
|101 Avg FPS, 57 1% Low FPS
|Intel Core Ultra 9 285K
|97 Avg FPS, 53 1% Low FPS
|Intel Core Ultra 7 265K
|95 Avg FPS, 53 1% Low FPS
|AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D
|101 Avg FPS, 54 1% Low FPS
|AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
|117 Avg FPS, 55 1% Low FPS
|AMD Ryzen 7 9700X
|91 Avg FPS, 49 1% Low FPS
|Product
|Value
|Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus
|143 Avg FPS, 79 1% Low FPS
|Intel Core Ultra 9 285K
|149 Avg FPS, 79 1% Low FPS
|Intel Core Ultra 7 265K
|142 Avg FPS, 78 1% Low FPS
|AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D
|148 Avg FPS, 91 1% Low FPS
|AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
|148 Avg FPS, 91 1% Low FPS
|AMD Ryzen 7 9700X
|146 Avg FPS, 77 1% Low FPS
|Product
|Value
|Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus
|173 Avg FPS, 139 1% Low FPS
|Intel Core Ultra 9 285K
|173 Avg FPS, 139 1% Low FPS
|Intel Core Ultra 7 265K
|174 Avg FPS, 136.9 1% Low FPS
|AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D
|150 Avg FPS, 79 1% Low FPS
|AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
|152 Avg FPS, 79 1% Low FPS
|AMD Ryzen 7 9700X
|151 Avg FPS, 79 1% Low FPS
|Product
|Value
|Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus
|20252 CPU index score, 17548 Overall index score
|Intel Core Ultra 9 285K
|19293 CPU index score, 17430 Overall index score
|Intel Core Ultra 7 265K
|18822 CPU index score, 17377 Overall index score
|AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D
|17099 CPU index score, 17084 Overall index score
|AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
|16116 CPU index score, 17052 Overall index score
|AMD Ryzen 7 9700X
|13239 CPU index score, 16437 Overall index score
For example, if a thread instruction demands a piece of data that isn't present in any of the CPU's caches, then the chip will have to request it from system memory. This is why AMD's X3D processors are generally not sensitive to DRAM speed, because they have whopping amounts of L3 cache.