If you've been keeping up with Intel's latest processors, you'll know that with its Core Ultra 200S chips, it set a new standard for speedy DRAM support. Starting at 4,800 MT/s with the 12th Gen Core range, each new series of processors has steadily increased the speed of the memory controller, reaching 6,400 MT/s with Arrow Lake. Now it's gone a step further with the Core Ultra 200S Plus CPUs: a frankly ridiculous 7,200 MT/s.

These are all 'default' data transfer rates, i.e. without overclocking the memory controller, but as any PC gamer knows, most chips these days happily support DRAM modules that have XMP or EXPO profiles. These are charts of settings for the memory chip and integrated controller that let you push things even further.

However, as I've shown earlier this year, the clock speed of DDR5 doesn't make a huge difference in games, and when the Core Ultra 200S chips first appeared, ultra-fast DRAM barely made any difference at all. Even DDR5-8400.

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So, is that still the case with the new Core Ultra 200S Plus processors? To find out, while collecting data for my review of the Core Ultra 7 270K Plus, I used two different memory kits: a 32 GB set of Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5-6000 CL30 and a set of G.Skill Trident Z5 DDR5-7200 CL34, also 32 GB in capacity.

As for the rest of the test hardware that matters, the motherboard was an MSI MEG Z890 Ace, and the graphics card was a Zotac GeForce RTX 4070. Oh, and I retested the Core Ultra 9 285K, just to see if anything had changed since it appeared in October 2024.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Game Settings DDR5-6000 CL30 (avg fps, 1% low fps) DDR5-7200 CL34 (avg fps, 1% low fps) Difference Cyberpunk 2077 - 285K 1080p, RT Ultra, DLSS Balanced 118, 95 119, 97 +1%, +2% Cyberpunk 2077 - 270K Plus 1080p, RT Ultra, DLSS Balanced 119, 98 121, 99 +2%, +1% Baldur's Gate 3 - 285K 1080p, Ultra 108, 67 110, 69 +2%, +3% Baldur's Gate 3 - 270K Plus 1080p, Ultra 113, 66 117, 71 +4%, +8% Homeworld 3 - 285K 1080p, Epic + High Res Translucency 97, 53 97, 55 0%, +4% Homeworld 3 - 270K Plus 1080p, Epic + High Res Translucency 101, 57 101, 58 0%, +2% Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition - 285K 1080p, High 149, 79 148, 79 -1%, 0% Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition - 270K Plus 1080p, High 143, 79 144, 80 +1%, +1% Total War: Warhammer 3 - 285K 1080p, High 173, 139 173, 139 0%, 0% Total War: Warhammer 3 - 270K Plus 1080p, High 173, 139 174, 141 1%, 1%

It's only five games' worth of data, but I think it's fair to say that faster DRAM doesn't really make a whole lot of difference, as anything under 5% can be considered to be nothing more than a margin of error in the test runs.

Well, certainly not in four of the games I tested, and absolutely not for 285K. However, the 270K Plus did run Baldur's Gate 3 up to 4% faster on average, DDR5-7200 vs DDR5-6000, and the 1% low frames rate picked up a healthy 8% boost.

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The thing is, DDR5-7200 is clocked 20% higher than DDR5-6000, so why aren't we seeing that kind of performance improvement? The answer to that lies in the fact that there are a lot of stages in the processing of a single frame, from beginning to end, and the speed at which all of this is done is primarily limited by the slowest element in the sequence.

If that's not related to the system memory in any way, then no amount of extra DRAM speed will make a jot of difference. However, some elements are related to memory, even if it's not immediately obvious.

Gaming performance < Prev Cyberpunk 2077 (1080p RT Ultra + DLSS Balanced) Next > Avg FPS 1% Low FPS Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus 119 98 Intel Core Ultra 9 285K 118 95 Intel Core Ultra 7 265K 117 90 AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D 111 67 AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D 112 76 AMD Ryzen 7 9700X 99 59 0 37.5 75 112.5 150 Cyberpunk 2077 (1080p RT Ultra + DLSS Balanced) Data Product Value Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus 119 Avg FPS, 98 1% Low FPS Intel Core Ultra 9 285K 118 Avg FPS, 95 1% Low FPS Intel Core Ultra 7 265K 117 Avg FPS, 90 1% Low FPS AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D 111 Avg FPS, 67 1% Low FPS AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D 112 Avg FPS, 76 1% Low FPS AMD Ryzen 7 9700X 99 Avg FPS, 59 1% Low FPS Avg FPS 1% Low FPS Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus 113 66 Intel Core Ultra 9 285K 108 67 Intel Core Ultra 7 265K 102 63 AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D 147 84 AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D 146 76 AMD Ryzen 7 9700X 94 56 0 37.5 75 112.5 150 Baldur's Gate 3 (1080p Ultra) Data Product Value Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus 113 Avg FPS, 66 1% Low FPS Intel Core Ultra 9 285K 108 Avg FPS, 67 1% Low FPS Intel Core Ultra 7 265K 102 Avg FPS, 63 1% Low FPS AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D 147 Avg FPS, 84 1% Low FPS AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D 146 Avg FPS, 76 1% Low FPS AMD Ryzen 7 9700X 94 Avg FPS, 56 1% Low FPS Avg FPS 1% Low FPS Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus 101 57 Intel Core Ultra 9 285K 97 53 Intel Core Ultra 7 265K 95 53 AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D 101 54 AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D 117 55 AMD Ryzen 7 9700X 91 49 0 37.5 75 112.5 150 Homeworld 3 (1080p Epic) Data Product Value Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus 101 Avg FPS, 57 1% Low FPS Intel Core Ultra 9 285K 97 Avg FPS, 53 1% Low FPS Intel Core Ultra 7 265K 95 Avg FPS, 53 1% Low FPS AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D 101 Avg FPS, 54 1% Low FPS AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D 117 Avg FPS, 55 1% Low FPS AMD Ryzen 7 9700X 91 Avg FPS, 49 1% Low FPS Avg FPS 1% Low FPS Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus 143 79 Intel Core Ultra 9 285K 149 79 Intel Core Ultra 7 265K 142 78 AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D 148 91 AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D 148 91 AMD Ryzen 7 9700X 146 77 0 37.5 75 112.5 150 Metro Exodus Enhanced Ed. (1080p High) Data Product Value Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus 143 Avg FPS, 79 1% Low FPS Intel Core Ultra 9 285K 149 Avg FPS, 79 1% Low FPS Intel Core Ultra 7 265K 142 Avg FPS, 78 1% Low FPS AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D 148 Avg FPS, 91 1% Low FPS AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D 148 Avg FPS, 91 1% Low FPS AMD Ryzen 7 9700X 146 Avg FPS, 77 1% Low FPS Avg FPS 1% Low FPS Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus 173 139 Intel Core Ultra 9 285K 173 139 Intel Core Ultra 7 265K 174 136.9 AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D 150 79 AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D 152 79 AMD Ryzen 7 9700X 151 79 0 50 100 150 200 Total War: Warhammer 3 (1080p High) Data Product Value Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus 173 Avg FPS, 139 1% Low FPS Intel Core Ultra 9 285K 173 Avg FPS, 139 1% Low FPS Intel Core Ultra 7 265K 174 Avg FPS, 136.9 1% Low FPS AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D 150 Avg FPS, 79 1% Low FPS AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D 152 Avg FPS, 79 1% Low FPS AMD Ryzen 7 9700X 151 Avg FPS, 79 1% Low FPS CPU index score Overall index score Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus 20252 17548 Intel Core Ultra 9 285K 19293 17430 Intel Core Ultra 7 265K 18822 17377 AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D 17099 17084 AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D 16116 17052 AMD Ryzen 7 9700X 13239 16437 0 7,500 15,000 22,500 30,000 3DMark Time Spy Data Product Value Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus 20252 CPU index score, 17548 Overall index score Intel Core Ultra 9 285K 19293 CPU index score, 17430 Overall index score Intel Core Ultra 7 265K 18822 CPU index score, 17377 Overall index score AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D 17099 CPU index score, 17084 Overall index score AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D 16116 CPU index score, 17052 Overall index score AMD Ryzen 7 9700X 13239 CPU index score, 16437 Overall index score 1 of 6

For example, if a thread instruction demands a piece of data that isn't present in any of the CPU's caches, then the chip will have to request it from system memory. This is why AMD's X3D processors are generally not sensitive to DRAM speed, because they have whopping amounts of L3 cache.