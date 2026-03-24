Intel's new 200K Plus chips support ultra-fast DRAM out of the box but as my tests show, there's little benefit for most PC gamers in using warp-speed stuff

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Unless you've got a very specific setup that involves an Intel CPU, an RTX 5090, a 1080p monitor, and potato-quality graphics settings.

A close-up photo of a set of Corsair DDR5 DIMMs installed in a motherboard, lit by their own RGB lights
(Image credit: Future)

If you've been keeping up with Intel's latest processors, you'll know that with its Core Ultra 200S chips, it set a new standard for speedy DRAM support. Starting at 4,800 MT/s with the 12th Gen Core range, each new series of processors has steadily increased the speed of the memory controller, reaching 6,400 MT/s with Arrow Lake. Now it's gone a step further with the Core Ultra 200S Plus CPUs: a frankly ridiculous 7,200 MT/s.

These are all 'default' data transfer rates, i.e. without overclocking the memory controller, but as any PC gamer knows, most chips these days happily support DRAM modules that have XMP or EXPO profiles. These are charts of settings for the memory chip and integrated controller that let you push things even further.

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Game

Settings

DDR5-6000 CL30 (avg fps, 1% low fps)

DDR5-7200 CL34 (avg fps, 1% low fps)

Difference

Cyberpunk 2077 - 285K

1080p, RT Ultra, DLSS Balanced

118, 95

119, 97

+1%, +2%

Cyberpunk 2077 - 270K Plus

1080p, RT Ultra, DLSS Balanced

119, 98

121, 99

+2%, +1%

Baldur's Gate 3 - 285K

1080p, Ultra

108, 67

110, 69

+2%, +3%

Baldur's Gate 3 - 270K Plus

1080p, Ultra

113, 66

117, 71

+4%, +8%

Homeworld 3 - 285K

1080p, Epic + High Res Translucency

97, 53

97, 55

0%, +4%

Homeworld 3 - 270K Plus

1080p, Epic + High Res Translucency

101, 57

101, 58

0%, +2%

Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition - 285K

1080p, High

149, 79

148, 79

-1%, 0%

Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition - 270K Plus

1080p, High

143, 79

144, 80

+1%, +1%

Total War: Warhammer 3 - 285K

1080p, High

173, 139

173, 139

0%, 0%

Total War: Warhammer 3 - 270K Plus

1080p, High

173, 139

174, 141

1%, 1%

It's only five games' worth of data, but I think it's fair to say that faster DRAM doesn't really make a whole lot of difference, as anything under 5% can be considered to be nothing more than a margin of error in the test runs.

Well, certainly not in four of the games I tested, and absolutely not for 285K. However, the 270K Plus did run Baldur's Gate 3 up to 4% faster on average, DDR5-7200 vs DDR5-6000, and the 1% low frames rate picked up a healthy 8% boost.

The thing is, DDR5-7200 is clocked 20% higher than DDR5-6000, so why aren't we seeing that kind of performance improvement? The answer to that lies in the fact that there are a lot of stages in the processing of a single frame, from beginning to end, and the speed at which all of this is done is primarily limited by the slowest element in the sequence.

If that's not related to the system memory in any way, then no amount of extra DRAM speed will make a jot of difference. However, some elements are related to memory, even if it's not immediately obvious.

Gaming performance

Cyberpunk 2077 (1080p RT Ultra + DLSS Balanced)

Avg FPS
1% Low FPS
Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus
119
98
Intel Core Ultra 9 285K
118
95
Intel Core Ultra 7 265K
117
90
AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D
111
67
AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
112
76
AMD Ryzen 7 9700X
99
59
037.575112.5150
Cyberpunk 2077 (1080p RT Ultra + DLSS Balanced) Data
ProductValue
Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus 119 Avg FPS, 98 1% Low FPS
Intel Core Ultra 9 285K 118 Avg FPS, 95 1% Low FPS
Intel Core Ultra 7 265K 117 Avg FPS, 90 1% Low FPS
AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D 111 Avg FPS, 67 1% Low FPS
AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D 112 Avg FPS, 76 1% Low FPS
AMD Ryzen 7 9700X 99 Avg FPS, 59 1% Low FPS
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For example, if a thread instruction demands a piece of data that isn't present in any of the CPU's caches, then the chip will have to request it from system memory. This is why AMD's X3D processors are generally not sensitive to DRAM speed, because they have whopping amounts of L3 cache.