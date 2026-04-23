'Many employees are leaving for SK hynix': 40,000 Samsung workers are marching outside its factories to protest pay levels
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By Andy Edser published
'The compensation gap has become so wide that it's driving these moves.'
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'The compensation gap has become so wide that it's driving these moves.'