'Many employees are leaving for SK hynix': 40,000 Samsung workers are marching outside its factories to protest pay levels

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'The compensation gap has become so wide that it's driving these moves.'

Samsung Electronics America Corporate office in Ridgefield Park, NJ, USA. - stock photo. Ridgefield Park, NJ, USA - August 23, 2022
(Image credit: JHVEPhoto via Getty Images)