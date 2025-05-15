AMD all but confirms the RX 9060 XT will be announced on May 21

We're finally getting into full swing of the current RDNA 4 and Blackwell GPU generation, with the less expensive cards appearing on the near horizon. On the AMD side that means an RX 9060 XT, which AMD is now all but confirming will be announced next week at Computex.

AMD's recent X post reminds us to join the company on May 21 "as we reveal what’s next in gaming, AI PCs, and more." The picture accompanying the post says AMD Radeon 9000-series in the bottom-right corner and there's a render of a two-fan Radeon graphics card on the left. We already knew AMD would be talking about gaming and AI on this date, but the RX 9000 card render adds almost certain credence to the expectation that we'll hear about the RX 9060 XT.

Given AMD already told us back in February that multiple "RX 9060 products" will be coming in the second quarter of 2025, I think it's safe to assume May 21 will mean the announcement of one such "RX 9060 product". Judging by recent leaks and even early retailer listings, this will presumably be an RX 9060 XT in two memory configurations rather than a non-XT, although there could still be non-XT cards announced too, I suppose.

It's also somewhat noteworthy that AMD says the pictured GPU is an "artistic render" and is "not available for purchase." In other words, there probably won't be an MBA (Made by AMD) version of the graphics card, just as there wasn't for the RX 9070 XT—well, putting aside likely engineering samples that turned up in China, that is.

One downside of there being no reference RX 9060 XT card, other than the fact that reference cards are coveted for branding and rarity, is that it'll mean no card that will consistently retail at MSRP. And judging by the AIB retailer listings that popped up last week—$449 and $519 for 8 GB and 16 GB versions—the lack of a reference card will most definitely be a shame.

Reminder! Join AMD on May 21 as we reveal what’s next in gaming, AI PCs, and more. @JackMHuynh, SVP and GM of Computing and Graphics Group, along with industry leaders and partners showcase what is built to power the next level. 📺 https://t.co/pm4j6pSYEg pic.twitter.com/94LdU29mAzMay 14, 2025

The RX 9070 XT has an MSRP of $599 and the RX 9070 has an MSRP of $549, but if you check out even the cheapest graphics card deals today, you'll find these actually going for $860 and $750 at best, respectively.

So whatever the RX 9060 XT's MSRP ends up being—and presumably it will be close to the $379 MSRP for the RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB and $429 MSRP for the RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB—we should prepare ourselves for actual retailer prices above this. That's just the market right now, unfortunately. It's not impossible prices will be better this time around, but it's best to prepare for the worst and hope for the best, as they say.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We're expecting the RX 9060 XT to compete with the RTX 5060 Ti in performance, and the latest rumoured specs for the new AMD GPU have it as essentially an RX 9070 XT split in two, with half the shaders and half the memory bus. Which puts it in line with the previous-gen RX 7600 XT but with a higher boost clock, and of course an improved architecture and all that goes along with it, including FSR 4 frame gen and upscaling.

Nvidia is also set to launch the RTX 5060 next week on May 19, and Intel has been teasing an Arc B770 launch in replies to comments on its X post, too, so we'll be seeing things hot up at the low end of the current GPU generation.

It's just a question of stocks and pricing, as always: However 'hot' new graphics cards and MSRPs end up being, it means little if people can't get their hands on them for reasonable prices. These will be entry-level cards, after all, and people won't want to spend a fortune. Fingers crossed, then.