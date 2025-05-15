Don't tease me like that, Intel: Commenters on X are told to 'stay tuned' for Arc B770 news under a post about Computex

It's an exciting time of year for us PC hardware folk. We have Computex fast approaching and with it surely a bazillion different product announcements. Probably most exciting of all, though, are upcoming entry-level GPUs. So it's a cruel, cruel joke (or misunderstanding) that Intel is making here if an Arc B770 graphics card doesn't get announced next week at the computing expo.

Under an X post mentioning Computex (via VideoCardz), Intel responds to numerous comments asking about the B770 with many variations on "stay tuned." One user says "I NEED B770, PLZ GIVE IT TO ME," to which Intel says, "A solid pick, stay tuned!" Another says, "Want a B770 for gaming," and Intel responds, "Now that’s a gamer with great taste. 💪 Stay tuned!"

The post itself isn't about a consumer GPU at all, but a professional one: "New Intel Arc Pro GPUs are on the way. See you in Taipei!"

It's possible—and maybe even likely—that Intel isn't suggesting a B770 announcement at Computex, but just that there will be a Pro card announced at Computex and we should stay tuned in future for B770 news. In which case, don't tease us like that, Intel! You know that's under a Computex post, right?

As for what we do know about an Arc B770, unfortunately surprisingly little for certain. But we've seen enough talk of it in the wild to be pretty sure it exists and should bring it to Nvidia and AMD in the entry-level to mid-range segment.

We first saw device IDs of what we suspected might be versions of a B770 in January, but we'd heard rumour of it before then. It's said to use a BMG-G31 die about 50% more powerful than the BMG-G21 die that features in the Intel Arc B580 and B570. That's thanks to its rumoured 32 Execution Units (EUs) compared to the B580's 20.

The Intel Arc A770, for reference, also had 32 EUs to the A580's 24. That card didn't exactly take the world by storm, mostly because the drivers made gaming pretty hit-and-miss, plus the Intel-made ones were admittedly discontinued, but AIBs continued to make them. Things aren't massively different this generation on the driver front, but they're definitely more reliable than first gen.

At any rate, the rumoured 32 EUs for the B770 would hopefully pit it against the Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti and upcoming AMD RX 9060 XT, the latter being now almost nailed on to be launched next week at Computex, on May 21. With that possibility, plus the definite launch of the RTX 5060 on May 19, Intel could make next week a very interesting week for PC gamers indeed.

Here's hoping, anyway. It's high time there were some affordable GPUs on the market, although I suppose entry-level cards with reasonable MSRPs might still not end up with reasonable real-world prices under these market conditions, either. Still, the more competition the better, I say.