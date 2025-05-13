RTX 5060 retail listings spotted at Best Buy but I hope they're a placeholder as only one is at MSRP

The Nvidia RTX 5060 is set to launch on May 19, with listings now popping up for Nvidia's latest budget card. The bad news is that MSRP cards are already pretty sparse—one in a long line of expensive RTX 50 cards since the launch of Blackwell.

As spotted by X user @momomo_us, three separate Asus listings went live for the card at Best Buy. @harukaze5719 then spotted a fourth, from PNY, which is the only card listed at its MSRP. It is worth noting that all the Asus listings right now have been taken down, though the PNY card still remains up (and out of stock) as of the time of writing. This could suggest the listings are a placeholder, and Wccftech pointed out inconsistencies between the TDP of cards, which may support that further.

However, there's also a chance these were simply taken down for going live a bit too early, and the MSRP may remain unchanged when they finally go back up.

Here are all the cards that popped up in the most recent listing.

Asus TUF RTX 5060 OC: $410

Asus Prime RTX 5060 OC: $380

Asus Prime RTX 5060: $340

PNY RTX 5060 Dual Fan: $300

All of the cards in question have 8 GB of GDDR7 VRAM, but the overclocked card will have quicker speeds than the standard variety, and some factory overclocked cards come with more efficient fans (though we don't know the specifics of the two 5060 OC cards just yet). They are worth more than the standard model normally, though $110 more than MSRP does feel quite steep.

The standard Asus Prime RTX 5060 clocks in at $40 more than MSRP, with the Prime OC card being $80 more. $380 is the MSRP of the 8 GB 5060 Ti, though you will struggle to get it at MSRP, too.

However, the 16 GB RTX 5060 Ti (like the one at the top of this page) can currently be purchased with an open box via Best Buy for $416, so there's a relatively small ceiling RTX 5060s can sell for before better cards become much better value. Being open box does make the RTX 5060 Ti cheaper, but it still shows that Asus' pricing is high.

During the launch for the RTX 5070, though some cards had a sold-out MSRP listing prior to launch, they shot up just beforehand, and many of those purchased were bought at a premium. This is all to say that, while the PNY RTX 5060 coming in at MSRP here is a good sign, it's no guarantee you will actually be able to buy it for that price at launch.