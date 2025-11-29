Save $65 Govee Floor Lamp 2: was $164.99 now $99.99 at Amazon At 55 inches high and offering 1725 lumens of brightness, this neat little lamp is enough to coat your room in whatever color you like,. For just $100, it's arguably one of the best upgrades I've ever made to my room's atmosphere. Big light begone! Key specs: Matter compatible, 1725 lm, 55 inches high

I love a bit of mood lighting when I'm gaming. That's partly because my overhead lighting is a bit dull and just feels a bit harsh when reflected through the shine on my monitor. The other reason is that I like being able to mess around with the brightness and color from nothing but my phone.

If you're in search of a way to get a little bit of color into your room, I recommend the Govee Floor Lamp 2 now it's down to $100 at Amazon. If you have to choose just one bit of lighting this Cyber Monday, that would be my pick.

To put it in very basic terms, the Govee Floor Lamp 2 has smart functionality. It looks great, has a robust variety of colors available, and gets bright enough to light up my room. The only problem with lighting up a room is that its position from the floor makes it prone to casting shadows if set up in a poor position.

The Floor Lamp 2 sits just behind my gaming monitor, and above a small shelf, so I can sit down at my desk, grab the included remote and customize it to just the right color for whatever mood I'm in.

That controller also clips on magnetically, so the Floor Lamp 2 can sit out in the open, too. The Floor 2 I've picked out has three different variants, all offering a slightly different colored base (white, blue, and black). In my experience, I almost never see the base and all colors look good in their own way.

There's another standout floor lamp deal from Govee, and it's the Floor Lamp Pro at $142 (for Prime members). However, I own and regularly use both, and my money would be going on the Floor Lamp 2.

The Floor Lamp Pro is brighter, a little taller, and comes with a speaker built into the base that you can play specifically programmed sounds from, like rain or static. It's certainly pretty neat in its own right, but I haven't used the speaker once in the last year or so.

As well as this, the height and increased brightness certainly give it more presence, but I've rarely needed more than what the Floor Lamp 2 has to offer.

The biggest downside of the Pro, though, is that it's not Matter-enabled. This means the 2 can fit into my smart home setup with ease, where the Pro must be connected to Govee's specific app to work.

You can save yourself $42 by going for the cheaper of the two lights (and save $65 while it's in the Cyber Monday sale).