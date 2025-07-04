I may not need a full-blown Logitech streaming light but I'm mighty tempted now that it's 27% off in this early Prime Day deal

Logitech Litra Glow | $69.99 $50.99 at Amazon (save $19)

The Logitech Litra Glow is an ickle light that you place on a monitor to add more consistent lighting to streams and videos. It's more than just a simple light, however. It's specifically designed with steaming in mind, and has some pretty cool designs under the hood, like a frameless diffuser to axe glare and sharp edges that come from the light

Okay, as someone who makes videos mostly without my face in them, you may ask 'why do you need a streaming light?' Other than just 'because I want it,' my serious answer is that it could set me up for when I actually want to use it, and its current price feels like a pretty solid investment.

Usually selling for $70, you can pick up Logitech's Litra Glow for $51 at Amazon right now. That's a decent 27% discount.

The Logitech Litra Glow is an LED streaming light with a 3-way monitor mount and built-in cable management, that's designed to be placed on a monitor or some surface fairly close to your face.

The small size means it can fit into a setup cleanly, but also means you can take it with you should you want to shoot in another location. It's all USB-powered, so no charging brick or proprietary cable is required.

As opposed to a traditional cheaper ring light, the Litra Glow gives you the ability to fine-tune the temperature and brightness to whatever you like, thanks to its software. You can also create presets to flip between different setups. This memory means that you don't need to customize the glow every time you start streaming.

The light diffuser being frameless means you get a wide, soft glow, which helps to cut away any dark shadows. You don't want your light giving you bags under the eyes, or looking too harsh on the glow. The best lights for streaming make your setup look a bit nicer without adding too much of a glare.

It's also easy to set up and use. The back left has a brightness control, the back right changes the color temperature, and in between them is the on and off switch. If you want to avoid software entirely, you can simply use the physical controls.

The Litra Glow comes with what Logitech call TrueSoft technology. Moving around the marketing jargon, this is Logitech claiming it gives balanced lighting for 'cinematic color accuracy'. Getting all of that out of such a small light is certainly quite tempting, especially now that it's $19 off.