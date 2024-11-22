As if I needed any more RGB lights, this Govee x Evangelion light kit we gave a 91% is $60 off right now for Black Friday

Govee x Evangelion Gaming Wall Lights | Set of 6 light bars | Includes 2 connectors | $199.99 $139.99 at Amazon (save $60)

Everything you need to get your set-up looking just right. And by just right I mean bathed in multicolored light from six sci-fi looking sticks. Just perfect. These are Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled and you can actually swap out the plates for other styles if you so please. Not sure why you would, though. These Eva ones are the best of the lot.

I've never seen Evangelion. Yes, I know, how awful. I might check it out if I end up with a set of these Evangelion themed wall lights from Govee, however.

These wall lights are currently going for $60 off over at Amazon. That's $140 for a set of six light bars and two corner connectors, one square, one triangular. The two connectors let you make all manner of shapes rather than just boring lines, so the fact they're different to one another is actually pretty important.

The lighting kit is controlled via Govee's app, or a bunch of other common Big Tech smart home ecosystems. It uses both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, though in my experience, you want to use the Wi-Fi connection. I have a Nanoleaf setup right now, with both Wi-Fi connected panels and Bluetooth connected lightstrips, and I'm constantly stood around waiting for the Bluetooth to reconnect to do anything with them.

You don't need to be a fan of Evangelion to be a fan of these wall lights.

In our Govee x Evangelion Gaming Wall Light review, Hope Corrigan said of the lights: "They're quite striking and even if I wasn't a big fan of the anime I think I'd still want these just for the look."

See, I'm not the only one who thinks this.

That said, while editing Hope's first draft, I told her that I hadn't in fact seen the show. She then made fun of me in the second draft. As I was editing her copy at the time, it never made the final cut. Ehehehehe.

They're just an extremely cool set of lights—if you're a bit of a nerd and like this sorta sci-fi style, which I am. Hope really liked them too, praising their attention to detail and audio reactive response.

They also look almost as good with the lighting disabled as they do with it enabled, which is not something you can say for many other light panels.

Here are some pics from our review:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Altogether, a pretty wicked deal just ahead of Black Friday. This is actually billed as a Black Friday deal, which means we're starting to see actual Black Friday PC gaming deals rolling out.

This light set has been discounted to this price before, back in October. If you can't quite muster the money now, I suspect we'll see this sort of discount again in the future.