Join me as I select the most chewable Cyber Monday PC gaming deals. Yes, you read that right
Do not actually eat any of these products, I am not responsible for your healthcare bill.
How often do you look at something completely inedible and have the fleeting thought of "I'd love to chew on that"? Never? Well you see, that's what separates us. I actually have this thought quite a lot, especially when it comes to gaming hardware.
Which is probably why it's a good job I don't review hardware often. Nothing would escape without a little bite mark in. However, once I share with you some of these Cyber Monday deals which really do lean into the chewability rating, you might understand where I'm coming from.
Jelly keycaps are probably my achilles heel when it comes to resisting the urge to put hardware in my lunchbox. While I've never actually picked up a handful and crunched down on them, I'd really like to. Sort of how a lot of people feel about a bag of dice. I probably wouldn't go ahead and sink my gnashers into these caps at full price, but with a $15.41 discount, it's a pretty hard deal to resist. If you didn't fancy the peachy colorway, you can get a discount on a fetching green (which I assume would be apple or lime flavor) or a gentle pink (raspberry) too, though it's not as significant, nor as appetizing.
Key specs: MX Switches | 132 keys
Similar to the jelly keycaps above, this set of keycaps from TYRIXKI looks equally as delicious. It doesn't help that this variation is literally called rainbow candy as well. Like, come on. How am I meant to resist such a tempting offer? For only $26.39 you can get your paws on a set of 126 caps, all boasting a gorgeous pastel rainbow color scheme bound to brighten up any setup. The font in particular really makes this set of keycaps pop, shaking the traditional serif appearance of most keyboards up, and also making each key look like a sweetie in turn.
Key specs: 126 Keys | Matte texture | Anti-grease coating
My first thought when I saw this mouse was "that looks like a lovely chocolate egg." But outside of my hunger, it is genuinely just a good product which I highly recommend picking up if you're after a new gaming mouse. I don't use the mint color, for obvious reasons as I'd definitely try and unwrap its imaginary foil, but the black mouse has never failed me in the few years I've had it. With a hearty $21.51 discount, bringing its price down to $28.48, you really can't go wrong. Whether you want to bite it or not.
Key specs: Lightweight design | Ultra-fast | 250 hours on a single battery | 400 IPS precision and up to 12,000 DPI sensitivity
Everyone had that one controller when they were younger which for some reason had been chewed to bits — especially the thumb sticks. For me, it was a PS1 controller that my brother and I shared when we played Tekken 3. This 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro Wireless controller looks similar enough to bring back these memories, while also seeming a lot sturdier than the controller from all those years ago. This Cyber Monday, it's been branded with a $9 discount, bringing its price tag down to $35.99 and making buying everyone their own controller more justifiable rather than someone being lumped with the poor, falling apart, and most likely chewed one.
Key specs: Hall Effect Joysticks | Motion Controls | Rumble | 18 hour battery life | Wireless Bluetooth & USB connectivity
Instead of just a selection of keycaps, this entire keyboard looks delectable. Saying that, it looks more like a big glacier mint than an actual sweet, and I'd rather something sugary than a bag of mints any day of the week. But, it's the pink hue that really gives that edible edge I'm after. When switched on, the RGB shining through the keys makes it less minty, too, which is a huge plus. Oh, and it's $24.99 discount, of course.
Key specs: 65% compact form factor | Polycarbonate frame | Dual silicone dampening | TTC Silent Glacier Switches | USB-C Detachable Connection
Logitech really knows how to make their pastel colors look like candy, and this lilac headset is no exception. Similar to the mouse, it looks like you could unwrap it and bite into a chocolate centre. But, it also looks like the kind of candy you'd find in your grandparents' cupboard when desperately snack searching, only to bite into it and be met with a soapy flavor. Take that as you will. A decent $40 discount, knocking it down to only $89.99 is the push I need to find out whether or not it actually would taste like parma violets.
Key specs: 20 m range | 29 hours at full charge | PRO-G drivers | Advanced Blue VO CE mic filters
Kara is an evergreen writer. Having spent four years as a games journalist guiding, reviewing, or generally waffling about the weird and wonderful, she’s more than happy to tell you all about which obscure indie games she’s managed to sink hours into this week. When she’s not raising a dodo army in Ark: Survival Evolved or taking huge losses in Tekken, you’ll find her helplessly trawling the internet for the next best birdwatching game because who wants to step outside and experience the real thing when you can so easily do it from the comfort of your living room. Right?
