How often do you look at something completely inedible and have the fleeting thought of "I'd love to chew on that"? Never? Well you see, that's what separates us. I actually have this thought quite a lot, especially when it comes to gaming hardware.

Which is probably why it's a good job I don't review hardware often. Nothing would escape without a little bite mark in. However, once I share with you some of these Cyber Monday deals which really do lean into the chewability rating, you might understand where I'm coming from.

Save $15.49 Rainy75 Jelly Keycaps: was $32.99 now $17.50 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Jelly keycaps are probably my achilles heel when it comes to resisting the urge to put hardware in my lunchbox. While I've never actually picked up a handful and crunched down on them, I'd really like to. Sort of how a lot of people feel about a bag of dice. I probably wouldn't go ahead and sink my gnashers into these caps at full price, but with a $15.41 discount, it's a pretty hard deal to resist. If you didn't fancy the peachy colorway, you can get a discount on a fetching green (which I assume would be apple or lime flavor) or a gentle pink (raspberry) too, though it's not as significant, nor as appetizing. Key specs: MX Switches | 132 keys

Save $8.60 TYRIXKI Sublimation Rainbow Candy Keycaps Set: was $34.99 now $26.39 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Similar to the jelly keycaps above, this set of keycaps from TYRIXKI looks equally as delicious. It doesn't help that this variation is literally called rainbow candy as well. Like, come on. How am I meant to resist such a tempting offer? For only $26.39 you can get your paws on a set of 126 caps, all boasting a gorgeous pastel rainbow color scheme bound to brighten up any setup. The font in particular really makes this set of keycaps pop, shaking the traditional serif appearance of most keyboards up, and also making each key look like a sweetie in turn. Key specs: 126 Keys | Matte texture | Anti-grease coating

Save $21.51 Logitech Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse: was $49.99 now $28.48 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ My first thought when I saw this mouse was "that looks like a lovely chocolate egg." But outside of my hunger, it is genuinely just a good product which I highly recommend picking up if you're after a new gaming mouse. I don't use the mint color, for obvious reasons as I'd definitely try and unwrap its imaginary foil, but the black mouse has never failed me in the few years I've had it. With a hearty $21.51 discount, bringing its price down to $28.48, you really can't go wrong. Whether you want to bite it or not. Key specs: Lightweight design | Ultra-fast | 250 hours on a single battery | 400 IPS precision and up to 12,000 DPI sensitivity

Save $9 8Bitdo 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro Wireless Bluetooth Controller: was $44.99 now $35.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Everyone had that one controller when they were younger which for some reason had been chewed to bits — especially the thumb sticks. For me, it was a PS1 controller that my brother and I shared when we played Tekken 3. This 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro Wireless controller looks similar enough to bring back these memories, while also seeming a lot sturdier than the controller from all those years ago. This Cyber Monday, it's been branded with a $9 discount, bringing its price tag down to $35.99 and making buying everyone their own controller more justifiable rather than someone being lumped with the poor, falling apart, and most likely chewed one. Key specs: Hall Effect Joysticks | Motion Controls | Rumble | 18 hour battery life | Wireless Bluetooth & USB connectivity

Save $24.99 Higround CLEAR ROSE QUARTZ Basecamp 65 Keyboard (Silent Glacier Switch): was $99.95 now $74.96 at higround.co Read more Read less ▼ Instead of just a selection of keycaps, this entire keyboard looks delectable. Saying that, it looks more like a big glacier mint than an actual sweet, and I'd rather something sugary than a bag of mints any day of the week. But, it's the pink hue that really gives that edible edge I'm after. When switched on, the RGB shining through the keys makes it less minty, too, which is a huge plus. Oh, and it's $24.99 discount, of course. Key specs: 65% compact form factor | Polycarbonate frame | Dual silicone dampening | TTC Silent Glacier Switches | USB-C Detachable Connection