Nvidia might launch a GeForce RTX 5080 Super/Ti with 24 GB of VRAM sooner than we thought

While all eyes are fixed on the entry-level and mid-range GPU market right now, thanks to impending announcements and launches, some folks in China are busy looking to the future. Namely, towards an RTX 5080 Super or RTX 5080 Ti.

A moderator on Chinese site Baidu claims (via X user and prolific tech leaker harukaze5719) that an RTX 5080 Super or RTX 5080 Ti will launch at the end of this year, and although the specifications are unknown, it's "basically certain" that it'll have 24 GB of memory (machine translated).

Today's new rumor. - 'New' 5090D should launch soon. Perf is definitely lower than original 5090D. Might be cheaper.- 80S or 80Ti is expected year-end. Spec is still unknown, but 24GB VRAM is almost certain.https://t.co/PxnwK2ZKOS pic.twitter.com/gdCF4vHOKCMay 14, 2025

This is all in the context of the RTX 5090D, a China-specific and cut-back version of the top-end RTX 5090. Nvidia reportedly halted deliveries of the RTX 5090D and it's expected that its export to China will soon be banned completely by the US to stifle China in the AI arms race.

The Baidu moderator, Ye Yu Mashiro, is talking about the RTX 5080 Super or RTX 5080 Ti in the context of these cards potentially being a replacement for the RTX 5090D in the Chinese market.

An end-of-2025 RTX 5080 Super launch would make general sense timescale-wise, although it would be a little early compared to what we might expect. The RTX 40 Super cards launched a little over a year after the first RTX 40 ones, so an end-of-year RTX 5080 Super launch would be a little quick.

(Image credit: Future)

It wouldn't be quick for an RTX 5080 Ti, though, as those launches tend to be more fluid and can come around even quicker. It would also make sense for an RTX 5080 Super or RTX 5080 Ti to have 24 GB of memory, as they could be fitted with the same GDDR7 3 GB modules that RTX 5090 laptops use, rather than the current 2 GB ones, allowing for a 24 GB configuration (8x 3 GB modules).

In fact, previous rumours have had it that an RTX 5080 Super will do just that: maintain the same GB203 GPU as the RTX 5080 but boost the VRAM up from 16 GB to 24 GB. Which makes sense because this would be the main thing that Nvidia could fiddle with, outside of boost clocks. Unless, that is, it decides to use the RTX 5090's GB202 die and scale it back.

More likely, though, is a clock speed boost plus a 24 GB memory configuration, possibly with some memory clock boosts, too. And regarding the GPU clock speed boost, there should be ample room for that, given we found the RTX 5080 to overclock incredibly well.

It's all hearsay right now, of course, and there are more imminent launches on the horizon—both hearsay ones and definite ones at Computex. We have the RTX 5060 launching on May 19, the RX 9060 XT almost certainly being announced on May 21, and possibly even a surprise Arc B770 announcement next week, too.

Still, looking towards the end of the year does have one hopeful benefit: Perhaps by then the market will be in a state where new GPUs are actually in stock and reasonably priced. Though let's not hold our breaths.