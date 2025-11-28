We all remember our first gaming PC, not to mention the long and winding road to actually choosing which rig to spend our precious pennies on. Well, I'm here to make that road just a little easier this Black Friday with not one but two deals on prebuilt gaming PCs. Now, they're both Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 machines, so don't all jump up at once.

Though not the most powerful of Nvidia's 50-series cards, its built-in support for DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation makes the RTX 5060 a fine first GPU. The main drawback is usually the price—however, B&H Photo are offering the MSI Codex R2C gaming desktop for only $849, making it one of the most affordable ways to score a 50-series GPU nestled inside an excellent gaming machine by far.

MSI Codex R2C | 16 GB | RTX 5060 | 1 TB | $849 (save $120)

MSI Codex R2B | 32 GB | RTX 5060 | 2 TB | $899 (save $200)

Save $120 MSI Codex R2C | RTX 5060: was $969 now $849 at BHPhoto This is easily one of the most economical ways to bag yourself a 50-series card inside a modern machine. Costing comfortably less than a grand, this PC would make a great first gaming rig or rise to the challenge as a replacement gaming PC, thanks to its speedy little 10-core (six Performance, four Efficient) Intel chip and that aforementioned Nvidia graphics card. Plus, a 1 TB SSD means plenty of storage to get started with, which is good to see at this price. Key specs: Core i5 14400F | RTX 5060 | 16 GB DDR5-6000 | 1 TB SSD

You're getting 16 GB of DDR5 RAM inside of this machine, and while that's not all the RAM in the world, it's more than enough to play Battlefield 6 or Elden Ring Nightreign. This machine's CPU, an Intel Core i5-14400F, shouldn't hold you back either, as it's a nippy little unit that still kicks hard in modern games.

Packing in a 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD to boot, you've got plenty of space to play with too—even if you're not really into online shooters or co-operative, dark fantasy survive 'em ups. All in all, it's a very well pitched package (even if, personally, I would swap out the included keyboard and mouse the first chance I got).

However, if you're feeling a bit disappointed by this MSI machine's 16 GB of RAM, our Jacob recently spotted a deal that may be of interest to you.

MSI Codex R2B | 32 GB DDR5 | 2 TB SSD

Save $200 MSI Codex R2B | RTX 5060: was $1,099 now $899 at Newegg You can find slightly cheaper RTX 5060 gaming PCs, but I've not seen any that are as well-rounded as this. In particular, I'm looking at that 32 GB of fast DDR5 RAM—and while there's a memory shortage, too. The 2 TB storage is great for a sub-$1,000 build, too, and it's got the same speedy Intel chip as the build above. Key specs: Core i5 14400F | RTX 5060 | 32 GB DDR5-6000 | 2 TB SSD

Basically, if you're willing to spend just $50 more, you can pick up the MSI Codex R2 gaming desktop with 32 GB of RAM for only $900 from Newegg. Considering the fact that memory prices are likely to get even pricier in the near future, this is a cost-effective way to get a whole heap of RAM.

Otherwise, this is another RTX 5060 build, with the same Intel Core i5-14400F CPU, too. However, you're not only getting twice the RAM but also twice the storage space, as this machine boasts a whopping 2 TB SSD. For only $50 more, that's incredibly reasonable.

At less than a grand each, both machines would make for a fine first gaming PC—or a not too painfully expensive replacement rig for an elderly machine. Treat yourself, or somebody else.