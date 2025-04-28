Elden Ring Nightreign system requirements are good news if you haven't upgraded your PC since you played Elden Ring

The Elden Ring Nightreign PC system requirements are out, and the good news is that if you're still rocking the same system you used for Elden Ring, you should be just fine.

That is perhaps not surprising, given that Nightreign essentially is Elden Ring, by way of Fortnite: "Essentially a standalone expansion," PC Gamer's Wes Fenlon put it in his in-depth rundown of the game, that in many ways "plays exactly like Elden Ring." So, very similar game, very similar hardware requirements.

The original Elden Ring system requirements were pretty beefy for their time, but that was three years ago and so they're very middle-of-the-road these days. In fact, when Shadow of the Erdtree came on the scene with identical requirements in 2024, hardware writer Andy Edser described the minimum specs as "pretty aged" and said even the recommended rig was "pretty low-end hardware by modern standards."

Nightreign's CPU requirement is bumped up a bit from Elden Ring on both the minimum and recommended fronts, although as someone who played ER on a below-minimum CPU (a Core i5 6600K, with 16GB RAM and an RTX 3080) I do wonder if you might be able to play a little loose with that as long as your GPU and RAM are able to carry the day. (For the record, do not try this on my say-so and then get mad if it doesn't work out. I make no promises here.)

The RAM and GPU requirements are identical to Elden Ring, and it also only requires 30GB of storage rather than 60GB, which Elden Ring demanded—I suppose most of the map will do that.

With all that said, here's what's what:

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Minimum

CPU: Intel Core i5 10600 or AMD Ryzen 5 5500

RAM: 12GB

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB

Storage: 30GB

OS: Windows 10

DirectX: DX12 (feature level 12.0)

Recommended

CPU: Intel Core i5 11500 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600

RAM: 16GB

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB

Storage: 30GB

OS: Windows 10

DirectX: DX12 (feature level 12.0)

Elden Ring Nightreign is set to launch on May 29 and is available for pre-purchased now on Steam.