Battlefield 6 Ultra system requirements have finally been revealed and you will need at least an RTX 4080 for this shooter to look its explosive best

Seemingly for the first time in a long time, Battlefield seems to be properly bringing the fight to Call of Duty this year. Both pretty soft system requirements and an extended beta have done it a world of good (even if some don't like the secure boot requirement). With the launch just over a month away, we finally have the full ultra specs, and, as expected, you will need a pretty beefy rig for 4K.

First, let's go over what is meant by Ultra. In Balanced, this means 4K resolution at 60 fps on Ultra settings. On Performance, this is 1440 at 144 fps on High settings. Not bad, all things considered, though I do wonder what 1440p on Ultra would get you with these specs.

In the GPU department, you will need either an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 or an AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX. 16 GB of VRAM is the minimum here, and 32 GB of dual-channel 4800 MHz RAM is also recommended. Unlike the other specs on the list, this is DDR5 RAM.

As far as the CPU is concerned, you will need either an Intel Core i9 12900K or AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D. That's the same Ryzen chip that sits in my rig at home, which means the RTX 4070 Super I have sits ever so slightly below Ultra settings for Battlefield 6. In all cases here, no upscaling is present, though Battlefield 6 will launch with support for DLSS 4, Intel XeSS and AMD FSR.

If you're willing to do a bit of upscaling, you will likely get near Ultra-level performance from slightly less powerful specs. EA recently stated it wants the game to run great without relying on DLSS, so targeting the specs for native rendering seems like a good choice.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Battlefield 6 system specs Header Cell - Column 0 Minimum Recommended Ultra Graphics settings 1080p at 30 fps (Low) Balanced: 1440p at 60 fps (High)

Performance: 1080p at 80 fps+ (Low) Balanced: 4K at 60 fps (Ultra)

Performance: 1440p at 144 fps (High) GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT

Intel Arc A380 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

Intel Arc B580 Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX CPU Intel Core i5 8400

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Intel Core i7 10700

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Intel Core i9 12900K

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D RAM 16 GB (dual-channel 2133 MHz) 16 GB (dual-channel 3200 MHz) 32 GB (dual-channel 4800 MHz) Storage 55 GB HDD 90 GB SSD 90 GB SSD Extra notes TPM 2.0 and secure boot are both needed TPM 2.0 and secure boot are both needed TPM 2.0 and secure boot are both needed

It is quite refreshing to see that even an SSD isn't required to run the game on minimum. The RTX 2060 and Intel Core i5 8400 mean that a relatively budget rig from 2019 can still run Battlefield 6 without any upscaling required.

The Ultra specs are pretty high, but not necessarily unusual given it's 4K. This resolution demands a lot of power, and we saw similar requirements in the likes of Stalker 2, which lists an RTX 4080 and Ryzen 7 7700X to run at 4K. 1440p is plenty for me, especially if I'm getting more than 100 fps while doing so.

With the Battlefield 6 launch on October 10 this year, there don't appear to be any more betas on the way, so you won't be able to test your rig before launch. Early signs are pretty good, though, and it just needs to stick the landing for Battlefield to feel truly relevant again. Maybe Battlefield 5 will suffice until then.