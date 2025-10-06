$1,099 for an RTX 5070 gaming PC this Amazon October Prime Day is giving me hope for the industry

Save $400.99 iBuyPower Slate | RTX 5070 : was $1,499.99 now $1,099 at Walmart This is as cheap as I've ever seen an RTX 5070 gaming PC. Admittedly you'll want to upgrade RAM kit ASAP as it's only single-channel—just the one DIMM. But once that's sorted you have a mighty capable current-gen mid-range RIG for a budget price. Key specs: Core i5 14400F | RTX 5070 | 16 GB DDR5-5200 | 1 TB SSD

I suppose we're at the special marker after a new GPU generation launch where prices for gaming PCs start to become genuinely enticing. It was one year ago, for last year's October Prime Day, that I highlighted an RTX 4070 Super gaming PC for the same price as this. Now, for October Prime Day 2025, we have an RTX 5070 gaming PC for just $1,099 at Walmart.

I've been keeping my eyes fixed on the gaming PC deals for the last year or so, and I can confidently say this is a stellar deal, even compared to some other great deals we've seen. There are some close competitors, but I reckon it's the best gaming PC deal in the October Prime Day 2025 PC gaming sales right now.

👉All Amazon's Big Deal Days deals👈

👉OUR favorite Prime Day PC gaming deals👈

That's not to say it's perfect, of course. The main problem with this build—its main compromise—is its RAM, because that's not even dual-channel DDR5 you're getting. It's just a single 16 GB stick.

As such, you'll probably want to upgrade that to a 32 GB (2x 16 GB) kit as soon as possible. You can pick up a decent pair such as this Patriot Viper Venom Kit for under $100. But in the meantime, the single 16 GB stick will do in a pinch, and you have a solid GPU and CPU combo at the heart of this to build around.

The Intel Core i5 14400F is a previous-gen 10-core chip (with six P-Cores) that's a great budget choice. It's no AMD X3D chip but it'll handle games just fine and should make for a good pairing with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070.

The RTX 5070 isn't our favorite of the RTX 50-series generation, and that's in large part because you're not getting much of an upgrade over the previous-gen Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super.

In fact you're getting fewer cores and whatnot, although actual raster performance is slightly better. The main reason to opt for the current-gen one, in addition to that slight performance benefit, is you get all that fancy new Multi Frame Gen.

The thing is, though, even if those magic frames aren't for you, it's still a great price for an RTX 5070 build. This is a graphics card that can net you over 100 fps in most titles at ultra settings at 1440p, and close to 60 fps in some of the most demanding titles. If you're happy lowering your settings, 4K is an option, too.

For just under $1,100, I'd be snapping that up, single stick or otherwise. You also get a gaming mouse and keyboard, which will be useful if you're a brand new convert to PC gaming (if so, welcome!).

Check out Walmart's gaming PC fall savings deals