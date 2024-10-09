I'm genuinely flabbergasted: This RTX 4070 Super gaming PC is cheaper than budget 4060 Ti gaming PCs this Prime Day

Sytech Blaze4 Mini | Ryzen 7 5700 | RTX 4070 Super | 16 GB DDR4-3200 | 1 TB SSD | $1,299.99 $1,099.99 at Walmart (save $200)

Someone hold the actual boat, because we have here an RTX 4070 Super build for $1,100, which is less than not only most RTX 4070 (non-Super) builds but even many RTX 4060 Ti builds. Yes, it has a CPU that's now two generations old, and yes it only has 16 GB of DDR4 RAM, and these (especially the latter) are significant sacrifices. But for a 4070 Super build at this price? Come on. I'll take that deal any day. The GPU is the most important component for gaming, after all. I would consider slapping in 32 GB of faster RAM down the line, though.

Yesterday I shone the spotlight on the cheapest RTX 4070 gaming PC deal, and I did not expect to be seeing an RTX 4070 Super gaming PC going for the same price the very next day. So flabbergasted I certainly am, because I don't think I've ever seen an RTX 4070 Super gaming PC going for as cheap as this.

Sure, the Skytech Blaze4 Mini listed here has a CPU that's two generations old, and sure, it only has 16 GB of DDR4-3200 RAM. But it's a 4070 Super PC. For $1,100. You could chuck a steam-and-cogwheel processor in there and I might still go for it. (Okay, don't hold me to that.)

The RTX 4070 Super is about 10-20% faster than the RTX 4070, and the RTX 4070 is about 30% faster than the RTX 4060 Ti. Make no mistake, these are the builds this PC is competing against. It's only really with this October Prime Day that 4070 builds started popping up at around this price. Until recently, this price bracket was reserved almost exclusively for rigs containing an RTX 4060 Ti.

And while the Ryzen 7 5700 CPU isn't new, it's not bad, either. It's certainly enough to keep the 4070 Super churning out frames, and it'll probably only be in productivity tasks (compression and other CPU-intensive tasks) that you'll miss out. For day-to-day tasks, it'll get by just fine. Just don't expect a workstation powerhouse.

The 16 GB of less-than-snappy DDR4 RAM is harder to justify, but again, the sheer horsepower of the 4070 Super makes up for it if gaming's your priority. Plus, RAM is one of the easier and cheaper components to upgrade. You could start with this 16 GB kit and later upgrade to 32 GB of DDR4-3600 RAM. Such kits are currently going for about $60-65 right now, so it wouldn't have to break the bank.

If you want a workstation build that's a fantastic all-rounder, I'd look elsewhere, but ultimately, this is a PC for those who know what they're into: gaming. If I were looking to get into gaming on somewhat of a budget, this would be the pre-built rig I'd go for right now. It's just too good of a price for a 4070 Super build to pass up on.