This isn't the cheapest RTX 5080 gaming PC I've found this Prime Day, but it packs a lot of powerful hardware into a dinky SFF chassis

Save $1,000 Cooler Master NR W9 Mini | RTX 5080: was $3,999.99 now $2,999.99 at BHPhoto This isn't the cheapest RTX 5080 gaming PC you'll find, but it's a powerhouse in a dinky package. For $3,000, you're getting a whopping 64 GB of fast DDR5 RAM, and that Core Ultra chip might not be quite as fast as the previous-gen top-end ones, but it's efficient enough to allow for this small form factor (SFF) build. Key specs: Core Ultra 9 285K | RTX 5080 | 64 GB DDR5-6000 | 2 TB SSD

Sometimes it's not all about getting the absolute best hardware for the absolute cheapest price. Sometimes it's worth spending a little more to have something specific or extra. In this case, I reckon the little extra for this October Prime Day discount is worth it for cramming such a powerful build into that small form factor (SFF).

If you don't care about such things, you can get an RTX 5080 gaming PC for just $2,000 at Walmart right now, but if paying extra for a newer CPU and a dinky chassis sounds worth it to you, you can pick up this Cooler Master W9 Mini for $3,000 at B&H Photo.

In this build, you're getting an overclocked RTX 5080 plonked vertically, which looks lovely in an SFF chassis like this one. The main thing on display is that graphics card, which the other components are tucked behind. The case itself looks lovely and minimalist, and you do get that nice windowed side panel to show off your PC's internals.

SFF builds can be a little difficult to build in, so that's partially where the premium comes from. This way, you get the SFF build—portable, space-saving, and cute—with none of the hassle of figuring out which components to get that will fit and then struggling to actually build the thing.

The CPU in this Cooler Master rig is the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K. It's not our favorite CPU, but it is a high-end chip and has some decent productivity chops on it. It's a 24-core processor, with eight of those being the powerful Performance Cores that will be put to use for gaming.

You're probably not going to be able to crank max performance out of any high-end chip in an SFF build, given airflow and whatnot, so the 285K makes sense compared to a previous-gen i9, for instance.

On top of that, you're getting 64 GB of fast DDR5 RAM and 2 TB of storage. All of this housed in such an unassuming little chassis almost makes it a sleeper build. If that and the hassle-free SFF experience appeal to you, I reckon the $3,000 might be worth it for this one. Be sure to check out our other October Prime Day gaming PC deals if this one isn't for you, though.

