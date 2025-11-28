Save $650 iBuyPower RDY Y70 R12 | RTX 5080: was $2,999 now $2,349 at ibuypower The Hyte Y70 is a lovely big chassis to fit all that hulking great, powerful PC gaming hardware in it. The pick of the lot is the pairing of RTX 5080 with the Ryzen 7 9800X3D; this GPU/CPU combo is arguably the high-end gaming setup of choice. Unless your bathroom has solid gold taps and you then obviously want an RTX 5090. But this is the discerning gamer's combo, and when paired with 32 GB of fast DDR5 and a 2 TB SSD, you've got a great combo. Use coupon code BLACKFRIDAY to get the final price.



Key specs: Ryzen 7 9800X3D | RTX 5080 | 32 GB DDR5-6000 | 2 TB SSD | X870 motherboard | 850 W PSU

This isn't the cheapest RTX 5080 gaming PC we've found over the Black Friday gaming PC sales this year, that distinction goes to an Intel Core Ultra 7-powered Lenovo box with a frankly unbelieveable $1,650 discount applied to it. I mean, that should never have been $3,849.99 in the first place.

But if you've been paying any attention to state of desktop PC gaming hardware in 2025 you'll know that you don't really want to be paying that sort of money to then be saddled with an Intel CPU.

We're curating all the Black Friday PC gaming deals right here

I'm sorry Intel, I really am, but it's the truth. Intel has slipped on desktop CPUs, with AMD's outstanding 3D V-Cache the tech that you want jammed into your gaming processor. Intel understands this, which is why it's going HAM with its next-gen Nova Lake lineup and stuffing so much cache down its throat those chips are going to be choking with last-level cache.

Which is a long-winded way of saying, 'oh look, here's an RTX 5080 gaming rig with a Ryzen 7 9800X3D chip inside it with a healthy discount.'

(Image credit: Future)

The iBuyPower RDY Y70 R12 is one of its pre-configured and ready to ship machines, and can be on your desktop by Wednesday next week. To be honest, you look at most gaming PCs on Newegg and Best Buy and you'll see the same. What you won't see, however, is the level of warranty that you do get with an iBuyPower system.

This is one of the reasons really established brands can be worth aiming for. The closest spec to this, a Cobratype Venom PC with a 12-core Ryzen 9 9900X and RTX 5080 combo is some $50 more expensive, but only has a one-year parts and labour warranty. That's fine if nothing goes wrong and/or you know exactly what you're doing with a gaming PC. But this RDY machine comes with a standard three-year warranty, with labor covered for the full term and parts covered for two years.

That peace of mind can be worth a lot.

Otherwise it's relatively standard high-performance goodness. There's a healthy 2 TB Gen4 SSD and 32 GB DDR5-6000—y'know, the expensive stuff—a 240 mm liquid cooler, and a tasty chassis. My own RTX 5090 gaming machine at home (when I'm not using the wee Framework Desktop for working) is built in the same Hyte Y70 case, but with the Touchscreen added bonus. And it gives your components a ton of space to breath, and be cooled, and looks great. Like a techy terrarium is how I described it in my review of its smaller cousin.