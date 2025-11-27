Intel will reportedly take the fight to AMD's dominant X3D gaming CPUs with monstrous Nova Lake chip packing 288 MB of vertical cache and 52 cores

News
By published

A battle royale of stacked cache CPUs beckons in 2026.

Intel Core i5 14600K inside a Z790 motherboard.
(Image credit: Future)

Intel is planning to sock it to AMD's dominant X3D CPUs with a 52-core version of its upcoming Nova Lake processor. Incredibly, it's claimed the chip will pack 288 MB of last-level vertical cache memory.

That's well over double the 128 MB of V-Cache currently offered by AMD's top X3D CPU, the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D. This news comes somewhat cryptically from one of the most reliable leakers in the business, kopite7kimi (via WCCFTech).

Intel office

Will Nova Lake mark Intel's return to form? (Image credit: Intel)

If all this is accurate, it makes for one heck of a broadside on AMD's X3D chips and a serious attempt to regain the gaming performance crown. Indeed, these plans are so aggressive, kopite7kimi claims that they will create problems for motherboard makers.

"The power supply design of the new platform will be a challenge for motherboard manufacturers," kopite7kimi said on X.

Of course, AMD will not be standing still as all this happens. Intel has confirmed that Nova Lake is due out at the end of 2026. But AMD has likewise said it will release its own next-gen Zen 6 CPUs in 2026.

All of which means that next year is shaping up to be a battle royale of the stacked cache gaming CPUs. Let's just hope the memory supply crisis has died down by the time these monster gaming CPUs arrive.

AMD Ryzen 9 9800X3D processor
Best PC build 2025

1. Best CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D

2. Best motherboard: MSI MAG X870 Tomahawk WiFi

3. Best RAM: G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB 32 GB DDR5-7200

4. Best SSD: WD_Black SN7100

5. Best graphics card: AMD Radeon RX 9070


👉Check out our list of guides👈

Jeremy Laird
Jeremy Laird
Hardware writer

Jeremy has been writing about technology and PCs since the 90nm Netburst era (Google it!) and enjoys nothing more than a serious dissertation on the finer points of monitor input lag and overshoot followed by a forensic examination of advanced lithography. Or maybe he just likes machines that go “ping!” He also has a thing for tennis and cars.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.