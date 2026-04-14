Though the memory crisis threatens to raise the prices of half the components in a gaming rig, monitors have only come down in price. Alienware, a brand known for high-end and expensive gear, is putting out one of the most reasonably priced QD-OLED gaming monitors I've seen in some time, and the specs aren't too bad either.

Alienware is launching the AW2726DM on April 21. With that all-important OLED panel, it features a 240 Hz refresh rate, 0.03 response time, and 1440p resolution. Perfect for a mid-range rig.

Moreover, the AW2726DM is set to launch for $350.

I update our guide on the best gaming monitor deals guide every week, so I've developed a good sense of how much you can expect to pay for a monitor, and this Alienware significantly undercuts the competition. Our current pick for the cheapest OLED gaming monitor is the Acer Predator X27U Z1bmiiprx (yes, monitor names are really like that), and it offers pretty much identical specs for $400. Importantly, that's on sale. The Alienware pick is $50 less at MSRP.

If resolution is everything to you, you can get the likes of the MSI MAG 275UPD 4K IPS dual mode monitor for $100 less, but OLED is where it's at if you want lush colours and true blacks. Swapping to an OLED panel is arguably one of the best upgrades I've made to my gaming setup in years. (Though I do have a cheaper, higher refresh 1080p pick as my second monitor).

The AW2726DM's stand can be adjusted by up to 130 mm, pivot up to 90°, swivel all the way around, and has a graphite film heatsink to dissipate heat and reduce the risk of burn-in. Alienware says it combines that graphite sheet with an AI algorithm to further counter burn-in, and it comes with a 3-year burn-in warranty, just in case.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Alienware) (Image credit: alienware)

Another issue that pops up with OLED monitors is text fringing. Effectively, text fringing is an artifacting issue where a faint outline can appear around text. With a brightness of 200 nits—which is rather low—this Alienware monitor is likely on fairly old panel technology, so, at 1440p, you are likely to see some fringing. It won't impact gaming much, though.

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Text fringing is still one of the biggest concerns with OLED (alongside burn-in and the price), and though the likes of LG's RGB Stripe panel and Samsung's latest QD-OLED tech deal with this problem, we likely won't see it in the budget OLED market for a while. At least the price is sorted here.

We'll have to see and feel the monitor in person to really assess its quality, but it's good news for the monitor market that even Alienware is trying to undercut the competition.