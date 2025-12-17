OLED Save 31% ($170) Samsung Oydssey G50SF: was $549.99 now $379.99 at Amazon Even reasonably good value at full price, $150 off an OLED panel with 1440p resolution and a snappy 180 Hz refresh rate makes this one of the best priced monitors out there right now. Key specs: 27-inch | 1440p | 180 Hz | 0.03 ms | QD-OLED

Swapping to an OLED monitor changed my (gaming) life. Blacker blacks and more vibrant colors make for a panel that is about as immersive as you can get, and even upgrading my graphics card didn't improve how games looked as much as swapping out that panel.

If you're in the market for a new OLED monitor, Samsung's Odyssey G50SF packs a mighty punch now that it's $380 at Amazon. That's its new lowest ever price, with the previous best being $20 more.

I look over our roundup of the best cheap gaming monitor deals every week, and this Samsung pick has been the most reasonably priced OLED for a few weeks now. The second closest is a 27-inch Acer Predator, which gives a higher refresh rate for $70 more.

Not only are you getting an OLED panel for reasonably little cash here, but you're getting some other impressive stats alongside it. This Odyssey screen has AMD FreeSync and is Nvidia G-Sync compatible, which combines with the 180 Hz refresh rate and 0.03 ms (GtG) response time to make a truly snappy bit of tech.

1440p is in a bit of a sweet spot right now, being great quality but not needing the beefiest rig to get running. This is especially true when the likes of DLSS and frame generation have made running games quicker and at better frame rates a bit easier.

(Image credit: Samsung)

At this price point for an OLED monitor, you are getting a few compromises, and the first is in that size. 27 inches isn't the tiniest a gaming monitor goes, but it's certainly on the smaller end, and may be best served as part of a dual monitor setup or on particularly cramped desks. I use one OLED 1440p 27-inch gaming monitor and one 27-inch 1080p IPS monitor at home, and I've found that to be a good balance of performance to price.

The second caveat is that this is a QD-OLED panel at 1440p, which means you will see some font fringing in day-to-day use. How much that will affect you is, of course, subjective, but if you want an OLED panel to predominantly do work on, you may be better off with a higher resolution panel.

Still, as far as gaming is concerned, it's hard to get such a well-equipped monitor for this amount of cash. I'd know. I look through them every single week.