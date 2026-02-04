This Acer Predator gaming monitor is the best value OLED panel right now at less than $400
It's currently almost a third off.
Both 1440p and OLED, this 27-inch monitor from Acer has almost everything you may want to pair with your rig. It's even better now that it's $150 off, making it the cheapest OLED we've spotted right now. To top it off, it comes with a 240 Hz refresh rate, up to 0.01 ms response time, and a solid selection of ports with a DisplayPort, 2 HDMI ports, and USB Type-C.
Key specs: 27-inch | 2560 X 1440 | 240 Hz | OLED | 0.03 ms
Price check: Best Buy $399.99
If you haven't yet been bestowed the opportunity to gaze upon an OLED panel, you are missing out. Luckily, it's only getting cheaper to grab one for yourself.
In fact, you can grab an Acer Predator X27U X1Bmiiphx for $390 over at Newegg, which works out to a saving of $160. I update our list of the best cheap gaming monitors every week, and this is the lowest-priced OLED on the entire list. That's how good the discount is.
Almost $400 is naturally still a lot of money, but comparably little, considering the price of OLED panels up until the last year or so. I feel like I say this almost any time a solid OLED deal comes up, but the swap to OLED has been arguably the biggest gaming hardware upgrade I've made in the last half a decade.
It proved to be such a good upgrade for me due to OLED's ability to give the truest blacks and most vibrant colors. Putting it simply, they look absolutely gorgeous. They have made more traditional IPS or VA panels look a bit gnaff to me as a result.
This Acer choice isn't just a solid pick for its panel. With it, you are getting a solid 1440p resolution, a lightning-fast 0.03 ms response time and a 280 Hz refresh rate.
This isn't the cheapest OLED panel we've seen. In fact, just a few weeks ago, Samsung's Odyssey G50SF was down to $380, but you're getting a lower refresh rate, so I'd personally prefer the Acer.
At 27 inches, it's naturally a little small and would perhaps work better in a dual monitor setup. I have a 27-inch OLED monitor at home, beside a cheaper 27-inch 1080p panel, and I've found it to be perfect for my needs.
Of course, OLEDs do come with their own downsides (barring the price). Slightly older OLED panels (like this one) can suffer from font fringing, which is a form of artifacting around font. Generally, a gamer doesn't have to worry about this, but it can be an annoyance if you plan on using the Acer Predator for all-day productivity work. Still, for gaming, OLED monitors are the absolute peak of performance right now, and I couldn't recommend the upgrade enough.
James is a more recent PC gaming convert, often admiring graphics cards, cases, and motherboards from afar. It was not until 2019, after just finishing a degree in law and media, that they decided to throw out the last few years of education, build their PC, and start writing about gaming instead. In that time, he has covered the latest doodads, contraptions, and gismos, and loved every second of it. Hey, it’s better than writing case briefs.
