Philips is bringing its 5K dual-mode gaming monitor to the West, and it comes in a neat white shell
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By James Bentley published
Unlike its Chinese counterpart, it has some fancy lights and USB Type-C.
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Unlike its Chinese counterpart, it has some fancy lights and USB Type-C.