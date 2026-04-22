TSMC reportedly plots ultra-advanced sub-1 nm chips with 'trial' production starting in 2029
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By Jeremy Laird published
Meanwhile, TSMC's A14 node is supposedly go for 2028.
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Meanwhile, TSMC's A14 node is supposedly go for 2028.