TSMC reportedly plots ultra-advanced sub-1 nm chips with 'trial' production starting in 2029

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Meanwhile, TSMC's A14 node is supposedly go for 2028.

The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. logo atop a building at the Hsinchu Science Park in Hsinchu, Taiwan, on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. TSMC is scheduled to release earnings results on Oct. 19.
(Image credit: An Rong Xu/Bloomberg via Getty Images)