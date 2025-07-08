At just $470 thanks to this Amazon Prime Day deal, this is the first 27-inch 1440p OLED gaming monitor that actually makes sense

240 Hz, 27 inches, 1440p and all the OLED goodness.

AOC Agon PRO AG276QZD2 deal
(Image credit: AOC)
AOC Agon PRO AG276QZD2 | 27-inch | 2560 X 1440 | 240 Hz | OLED | $569.99 $469.99 at Amazon (save $100)
Give it up for the cheapest OLED gaming monitor yet from a big brand. At $470, this 27-inch QD-OLED is similar money to an LCD panel of just a couple of years ago. But no LCD monitor can hit 0.03 ms response or offer the perfect per-pixel lighting of this OLED beauty.

When the first 27-inch 1440p OLED gaming monitors appeared a year or two ago, I struggled with the basic proposition. At around $1,000, it simply felt like too much money for too little screen.

But OLED prices have been tumbling of late and now you can get in on the ultra-fast HDR action for well under $500. The AOC Agon PRO AG276QZD2 has just hit $470 for Amazon Prime Day. That's pretty much what a 240 Hz IPS 1440P panel would have cost back when those first OLEDs appeared.

This AOC runs a Samsung QD-OLED panel. On the plus side, QD-OLEDs tend to feel punchier than competing monitors based on LG's WOLED tech. The downside is that they suffer from a bit of greyness in bright ambient conditions.

Either way, you get perfect per-pixel lighting and ridiculously fast pixel response performance. Personally, I'd still prefer a 34-inch ultrawide for all-round gaming immersion, general computing and multi-tasking. So, my Prime Day money would probably go on this Alienware ultrawide OLED for $549.

But if your gaming leans towards esports, the increased refresh rate and standard 16:9 aspect ratio of this AOC is certainly more suitable. And it will still be a great monitor for all kinds of gaming.

AOC also provides a reassuring three-year warranty with full OLED burn-in cover. OLED burn-in is increasingly looking like a non-issue with these modern panels. But it's nice to know you can drive this thing hard for at least three years without having to worry about burn-in.

Jeremy Laird
Jeremy Laird
Hardware writer

Jeremy has been writing about technology and PCs since the 90nm Netburst era (Google it!) and enjoys nothing more than a serious dissertation on the finer points of monitor input lag and overshoot followed by a forensic examination of advanced lithography. Or maybe he just likes machines that go “ping!” He also has a thing for tennis and cars.

