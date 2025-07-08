I gave Alienware's 34-inch OLED gaming monitor five stars when it was $1,100 but now it's half price at $550 for Amazon Prime Day
OLED gaming monitors are actually getting affordable.
Price watch: ➖
Alienware AW3423DWF | 34-inch | QD-OLED | 3440 x 1440p | 165 Hz | $780.72 $549.99 at Amazon (save $230.73)
When it launched in 2023, this became an instant favourite and a five-star screen in our review. But it was pricey, very pricey at $1,100. Now it's literally half the cost and suddenly widescreen OLED gaming feels doable. Hurrah.
Way back in 2023 when I first reviewed the Alienware AW3423DWF, I gave it five stars and said it was my new favourite among all OLED gaming monitors. The problem was price. It was $1,100. Ouch.
Time heals all wounds and here we are today, talking about the same monitor for half the price. Yup, it's $550 on Amazon for Prime Day. Nice. Of course, OLED panel tech has moved on in the interim. But not by that much.
👉Shop all the early Prime Day deals on Amazon👈
The Alienware AW3423DWF had the advantage of sporting Samsung's first-gen QD-OLED panel tech, which had decent full-screen brightness from the get go. It also had a glossy screen coating, which really let that per-pixel OLED lighting sing.
In practice, the gap between this monitor and Alienware's latest 34-inch ultrawide, which I also reviewed recently, is puny. It's really only the 240 Hz referesh of the new panel where there's a noticable advantage. But 165 hz is plenty for most types of gaming.
And, actually, I far prefer the styling of this OG model to Alienware's new "AW30" aesthetic on the AW3425DW. To my eye, the new model has a slightly dated '90s vibe.
Anywho, at $550 from Amazon, ultrawide OLED gaming is now far more accessible than ever before. In fact, it's about the same price as a conventional LCD-based high-refresh ultrawide panel would have been a couple of years ago. And that's a very good thing indeed.
👉All of Amazon's monitor deals are right here👈
1. Best overall: MSI MPG 321URX
2. Best 4K: LG Ultragear 27GR93U
3. Best budget 4K: Gigabyte M28U
4. Best 1440p: Xiaomi G Pro 27i
5. Best budget 1440p: Pixio PXC277 Advanced
6. Best budget 1080p: AOC Gaming C27G4ZXE
7. Best Ultrawide: Asus ROG Swift OLED PG34WCDM
8. Best 32:9: Samsung Odyssey OLED G9
9. Best budget ultrawide: ASRock Phantom PG34WQ15R2B
10. Best WOLED: LG Ultragear 32GS95UE
11. Best 1440p OLED: MSI MPG 271QRX
12. Best budget OLED ultrawide: Alienware 34 QD-OLED
13. Best dual-mode: Alienware AW2725QF
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Jeremy has been writing about technology and PCs since the 90nm Netburst era (Google it!) and enjoys nothing more than a serious dissertation on the finer points of monitor input lag and overshoot followed by a forensic examination of advanced lithography. Or maybe he just likes machines that go “ping!” He also has a thing for tennis and cars.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.