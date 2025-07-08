I gave Alienware's 34-inch OLED gaming monitor five stars when it was $1,100 but now it's half price at $550 for Amazon Prime Day

Price watch: ➖

Way back in 2023 when I first reviewed the Alienware AW3423DWF, I gave it five stars and said it was my new favourite among all OLED gaming monitors. The problem was price. It was $1,100. Ouch.

Time heals all wounds and here we are today, talking about the same monitor for half the price. Yup, it's $550 on Amazon for Prime Day. Nice. Of course, OLED panel tech has moved on in the interim. But not by that much.



The Alienware AW3423DWF had the advantage of sporting Samsung's first-gen QD-OLED panel tech, which had decent full-screen brightness from the get go. It also had a glossy screen coating, which really let that per-pixel OLED lighting sing.

In practice, the gap between this monitor and Alienware's latest 34-inch ultrawide, which I also reviewed recently, is puny. It's really only the 240 Hz referesh of the new panel where there's a noticable advantage. But 165 hz is plenty for most types of gaming.

And, actually, I far prefer the styling of this OG model to Alienware's new "AW30" aesthetic on the AW3425DW. To my eye, the new model has a slightly dated '90s vibe.

Anywho, at $550 from Amazon, ultrawide OLED gaming is now far more accessible than ever before. In fact, it's about the same price as a conventional LCD-based high-refresh ultrawide panel would have been a couple of years ago. And that's a very good thing indeed.