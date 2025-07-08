I gave Alienware's 34-inch OLED gaming monitor five stars when it was $1,100 but now it's half price at $550 for Amazon Prime Day

News
By published

OLED gaming monitors are actually getting affordable.

Alienware 34 AW3423DWF deal
(Image credit: Alienware)
Price watch: ➖Alienware AW3423DWF | 34-inch | QD-OLED | 3440 x 1440p | 165 Hz | $780.72 $549.99 at Amazon (save $230.73)

Price watch: ➖
Alienware AW3423DWF | 34-inch | QD-OLED | 3440 x 1440p | 165 Hz | $780.72 $549.99 at Amazon (save $230.73)
When it launched in 2023, this became an instant favourite and a five-star screen in our review. But it was pricey, very pricey at $1,100. Now it's literally half the cost and suddenly widescreen OLED gaming feels doable. Hurrah.

View Deal

Way back in 2023 when I first reviewed the Alienware AW3423DWF, I gave it five stars and said it was my new favourite among all OLED gaming monitors. The problem was price. It was $1,100. Ouch.

Time heals all wounds and here we are today, talking about the same monitor for half the price. Yup, it's $550 on Amazon for Prime Day. Nice. Of course, OLED panel tech has moved on in the interim. But not by that much.

👉Shop all the early Prime Day deals on Amazon👈

The Alienware AW3423DWF had the advantage of sporting Samsung's first-gen QD-OLED panel tech, which had decent full-screen brightness from the get go. It also had a glossy screen coating, which really let that per-pixel OLED lighting sing.

In practice, the gap between this monitor and Alienware's latest 34-inch ultrawide, which I also reviewed recently, is puny. It's really only the 240 Hz referesh of the new panel where there's a noticable advantage. But 165 hz is plenty for most types of gaming.

And, actually, I far prefer the styling of this OG model to Alienware's new "AW30" aesthetic on the AW3425DW. To my eye, the new model has a slightly dated '90s vibe.

Anywho, at $550 from Amazon, ultrawide OLED gaming is now far more accessible than ever before. In fact, it's about the same price as a conventional LCD-based high-refresh ultrawide panel would have been a couple of years ago. And that's a very good thing indeed.

👉All of Amazon's monitor deals are right here👈

MSI MPG 321URX gaming monitor
Best gaming monitors 2025

👉Check out our full guide👈

1. Best overall: MSI MPG 321URX

2. Best 4K: LG Ultragear 27GR93U

3. Best budget 4K: Gigabyte M28U

4. Best 1440p: Xiaomi G Pro 27i

5. Best budget 1440p: Pixio PXC277 Advanced

6. Best budget 1080p: AOC Gaming C27G4ZXE

7. Best Ultrawide: Asus ROG Swift OLED PG34WCDM

8. Best 32:9: Samsung Odyssey OLED G9

9. Best budget ultrawide: ASRock Phantom PG34WQ15R2B

10. Best WOLED: LG Ultragear 32GS95UE

11. Best 1440p OLED: MSI MPG 271QRX

12. Best budget OLED ultrawide: Alienware 34 QD-OLED

13. Best dual-mode: Alienware AW2725QF

Jeremy Laird
Jeremy Laird
Hardware writer

Jeremy has been writing about technology and PCs since the 90nm Netburst era (Google it!) and enjoys nothing more than a serious dissertation on the finer points of monitor input lag and overshoot followed by a forensic examination of advanced lithography. Or maybe he just likes machines that go “ping!” He also has a thing for tennis and cars.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.