I've not been this smitten over a gaming mouse since the G Pro X Superlight: The wireless Corsair Sabre V2 Pro weighs just 36 grams

Everyone has their 'thing', something that makes them unreasonably excited. Mine is the lightweight gaming mouse. Specifically, lightweight mice that aren't riddled with holes. So you can bet how excited I was when I got my mitts on Corsair's new 36 (thirty-six!) gram gaming mouse, the Sabre V2 Pro.

I first saw the Corsair Sabre V2 Pro at Gamescom, but I was told I couldn't speak about it until its launch today. Which, let me tell you, was a difficult ask, because it's thirty-six grams, for pity's sake. How can I keep quiet about a 36 g, non-holey, wireless gaming mouse that seemed—based on my few minutes using it back then—pretty comfortable?

Somehow I kept it zipped, though, and I've now had some more time with the mouse. Not enough for a complete picture, mind, just a couple of hours dusting off the cobwebs in a Dust_2 deathmatch last night.

And as I suspected, I am smitten, just like I was with the Logitech G Pro X Superlight when that launched. Back then, circa 2020–2021, the Superlight stunned me because it's a wireless mouse that managed to weigh in at just 63 g without the whole holey thing going on. I'm not even a trypophobe, I just like my mice nice and, er, whole, thank you.

It's been a few years now, though, and these days a 60–70 g mouse without holes is old news. I still love the original G Pro X Superlight, but that 'this is something new' feeling of novelty has worn off.

(Image credit: Future)

I did not expect Corsair to be the brand to rekindle that feeling in me, but here we are. Corsair has done what Logitech did those few years ago, taking 'lightweight' one step further and somehow doing it without getting out the holepunch or making the chassis flimsy.

This thing is downright sturdy. I've given it the squeeze test from every which angle. Its clicks and scroll feel are very reasonable—nothing to write home about but no complaints, either—and the forward and back buttons are actually pretty damn great. There really is very little sacrifice for that weight.

Battery life has been sacrificed a little for this light weight, but not by a massive amount. The Sabre V2 Pro is rated to up to 70 hours at 1 kHz polling. You can boost that up to 8 kHz, of course, but you'll be cutting the battery down significantly there, to just 16 hours.

We liked the original Corsair Sabre when we checked it out back in 2021. It was cheap and light, but it shows its age a little these days. It was rated to 18,000 DPI, whereas the new Sabre has a Marksman S sensor with 33,000 DPI, 750 IPS, and up to 50 G acceleration. That's plenty competitive for today's standards—not the absolute best on the market, but enough for competitive gaming.

(Image credit: Future)

Those slight compromises compared to the absolute best gaming mice on the market—battery life and sensor—seem to have helped it keep its price tag down to a nice, round $100, sans a penny. That's still a premium price tag, of course, but for such a lightweight mouse with a full-bodied chassis from a mainstream brand, I'd say that's downright cheap. The 60 g Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2, for example, is still going for about $140.

So, watch this space for a full review, but based on my time with it so far, I can say the Corsair Sabre V2 Pro has rekindled a little of that gaming mouse joy in me. Just as I felt about the G Pro X Superlight those years ago: I don't know what wizardry has enabled this design with so few sacrifices, but I'm here for it.