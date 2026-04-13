Beyond the vibrant pink honeycomb form of the just-dropped Aerox 3 Wireless Gen 2, Steelseries have been a bit quiet on the gaming mouse front. A recent leak suggests that's all about to change, though, as pictures of a new ultra-wideband gaming mouse from the company have surfaced on Reddit.

User nerkothegoat took to Reddit asking to identify a mouse they claimed to have bought "online for good price [sic]". Pictures of the box revealed it was the as-yet-unreleased Steelseries Rival Pro Mini, and that this is a wireless gaming mouse that ditches 2.4 GHz in favour of an 8 kHz, ultra-wideband (UWB) connection mode (via TechPowerUp).

Another UWB wireless gaming mouse is definitely exciting news. As our world becomes increasingly wireless, there's a risk that an ever-more crowded 2.4 GHz band will cause a whole host of connection issues. A UWB connection should be less prone to experiencing this sort of signal interference, though it is shorter-range than 2.4 GHz.

The front of the box also touts an 'Infinity Power System,' with product images on the reverse suggesting interchangeable, rechargeable batteries not unlike the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro's hot swappable battery system.

Other details include a weight of 49 g, a polling rate of "up to 8,000 Hz/0.25 ms," "100% PTFE" mouse feet, and plenty of placeholder text about the capacity of those batteries. The words 'Not Final Render' can also be seen overlaying the box's product image, suggesting this is an accidental retail leak.

Rival Pro & Rival Pro Mini"Not final render"- Prime-like shape. Dimensions censored- 8khz, UWB wireless- PAW3950, 49g- Infinite power system (hotswappable batteries)- 100M Optical clicks, 100% PTFE feet https://t.co/GGF4bgKePBApril 7, 2026

Even so, other images on the box suggest a profile not dissimilar to the silhouette of the SteelSeries Prime Wireless Pro Series gaming mouse, which made a very comfortable debut back in 2021. Speaking of Pro mice, a Steelseries Rival Pro Mini suggests the existence of a more affordable model of the same mouse with a more limited feature set, though further entries in this product line have not been confirmed.

Elecom released its own 'true 8K' ultra-wideband gaming mouse last year, calling it a 'world-first' and throwing in a glowing dongle to really turn heads. Steelseries throwing its hat into the ring with the Rival Pro Mini means the company definitely hasn't been sleeping on the gaming mouse arena so much as looking ahead.