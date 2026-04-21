Framework just announced its own 'MacBook Pro for Linux users'
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By Dave James published
With all-day battery life, stellar gaming performance, and complete backwards compatibility.
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With all-day battery life, stellar gaming performance, and complete backwards compatibility.