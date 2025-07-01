My best friend is a gaming mouse: An ode to the finest rodent around, the Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Jacob Fox, hardware writer (Image credit: Future) This week I've been: Trying out Nobara Linux for both work and gaming. It's been… a ride, I'll put it that way. I love Linux, but the question is whether I have the time to devote to get to a point where I actually know what I'm doing with it.

My li'l Supee, as I call him, has been with me through thick and thin. He's stuck by me through different gaming systems; through moving homes and changing jobs; through long and ponderous nights wrangling a thesis; through equally long and ponderous nights wrangling bosses in Azeroth, and early mornings clicking on the heads of enemies that make the fatal mistake of trying a Long rush yet again ("this will be the time they're not prepared, surely"). Supee stuck by me through all these highs, the lows, and everything in between.

For two and a half years the Logitech G Pro X Superlight lasted under my sweaty and probably too careless paws, and then, one fateful evening late last year, it lost the skip in its step. Or rather, it started skipping when scrolling. So, sadly—very sadly—I waved goodbye to my li'l Supee. (I also lost the wireless receiver dongle down the line, but that's neither here nor there.)

It sat on my shelf for months, watching as I moved my fingers over some new and more superficially glamorous mice. I felt especially guilty trying out a mouse with RGB lighting and *gulp* actually liking it; the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K's underglow was enough to make me forget my hatred for all things RGB.

It wasn't enough to make me forget the Superlight, though. The truth is, no mouse I've tried comes close to replicating how at ease I feel with a Superlight under my palm. My affinity for li'l Supee is unparalleled. Just look at how many times I've spotlighted the thing during retail events if you don't believe me.

Over the nearly two decades I've spent PC gaming I simply haven't found anything that's wooed me in the same way this mouse has. That's primarily because it maintains a simple aesthetic and a sturdy chassis whilst also being incredibly light. Don't get me wrong, a thumb rest can be a wonderful thing, and so can a nice curvy shell like you get with a DeathAdder. But I've yet to find a mouse shape that's as unassumingly comfy as the G Pro or G Pro X Superlight.

(Image credit: Future)

So colour me incredibly grateful when—yes, this has been leading to something—I finally realised I could fix its scroll wheel. Last night, after another mildly disappointing day with another mouse, I figured, Enough is enough, I'm going to sort out my li'l Supee once and for all, expecting to need to disassemble it.

But lo, what was that I saw? All I needed to do was roll my mouse around on the desk like a lunatic and spray a little contact cleaner on the wheel bearing under the left mouse button. And you'll never guess what. In the hopes that I'm not jinxing anything, I'll whisper: I think it's fixed it.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of course, you might take this as a mark against the little squeaker, because its wheel did end up puttering out on me after a while, even if it's now been resuscitated by a little zoomy-blowy action. And that's fair, I'll let Supee take that savage verbal attack—it can take it.

(Image credit: Future)

It can take it because it's sitting pretty knowing it's the absolute chad of ultralight gaming mice. It's known since day one, when it hit the market as the first gaming mouse to manage such a light weight without poking holes in itself or making itself paper-thin.

That's quite a title to hold, and I don't believe anything's usurped it just yet, especially not for the price. We're talking $100 at the time of writing, and I've seen it drop down to around $90 pretty frequently during sales events. I've yet to see anything come close to that in terms of value for ultralight quality and comfort.

So, here's to the OG, my li'l Supee, and his admittedly temperamental scroll wheel. I gotcha buddy, don't worry. I'll keep spritzing the contact cleaner for as long as you need. Anything to keep these glitzy pretenders off my mouse pad and keep you where you belong, under my fingertips, moving as quick as your 63 g shell allows—which is mighty fast at that.