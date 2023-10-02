Logitech Pro X Superlight 2 review

While not a massive step up over its predecessor, this is a smooth and lightweight mouse with few serious flaws.

Everyone knows gamers want two things: migraine-inducing RGB and over 9,000 buttons per mouse. Or do they? Logitech begs to differ, and its Pro X Superlight 2 aims squarely at one all-important metric: minimal weight.

That Superlight name isn't just marketing guff—this thing very nearly floats off your mouse mat. At just 60g, it's 3g lighter than its predecessor, and while that kind of difference is lost on a decidedly mediocre gamer such as myself, there's no denying this is a beautifully nimble pointer.

Impressively, it clocks up this lighter weight without cutting any holes into its frame, meaning it looks like, you know, a normal mouse. In fact, it's 8g lighter than the holepunched SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless, and manages to do so without looking like an RGB cheesegrater (let's not give Razer any ideas).

Instead, you'll find a comfortable, sturdy frame that doesn't mess with the classics. No outlandish swoops and curves, no overabundance of buttons, and certainly no RGB. The pared-back design keeps things simple and—for bonus points—doesn't blind you with flashing lights. There is a pink color option, sure, but it doesn't glow in the dark.

The reduced weight is not the only upgrade over the previous version, though. There's a new Hero 2 sensor, the maximum DPI has increased from 25,600 to a frankly obscene 32,000, while the polling rate has doubled to 2,000Hz. Gone is the prehistoric microUSB port (replaced by USB-C), battery life is up from 70 hours to 95, and the once-mechanical switches are now a hybrid of optical and mechanical parts. Many small changes, but they add up.

On the bottom are two PTFE feet that help the Superlight 2 glide effortlessly over your mouse mat. Combined with the incredibly low weight, it means you can zip around the place faster than Astarion bedding… well, just about anything. It's not quite as smooth as the Razer Cobra Pro, but it's not far off.

The effect on gameplay is superb, and it excels in fast-paced shooters. The new Hero 2 sensor is quick, accurate and wonderfully consistent—perfect for charging around a Call of Duty map like a headless chicken (my specialty!). In slower games where you don't necessarily need the low weight and gliding smoothness, you still appreciate them over heavier, clunkier alternatives.

The hybrid optical-mechanical left- and right-click buttons are firm and solid, and make the ones on my old Razer Basilisk feel downright mushy in comparison. They're also loud, and I could easily hear them over music while wearing a pair of over-ear headphones. This is one mouse that really wants you to know that it's doing a great job of clicking, bless its heart.

On the side are two customizable buttons, which are quiet and soft to press. The scroll wheel, meanwhile, is satisfyingly lightweight—seriously, I could just scroll it up and down all day (but instead I have to "work" and "play games"). Clicking it, though, feels dull and heavy, like trudging through thick mud. At least it's quiet.

One benefit of the lack of RGB (apart from keeping my retinas intact) is the extensive battery life you get with the Superlight 2. Logitech quotes 95 hours, and while that's not the longest innings we've ever seen, it should last you a couple weeks before needing to be juiced up again. After just over 35 hours of solid game and work usage, it was still going strong at 89% battery in my testing, so I'd expect to get much more than the quoted 95 hours.

To check the battery life, you've got to open up Logitech's G Hub app, which (let's be honest here) isn't great. Assigning macros is confusing, and while there is a ton of depth and control when it comes to DPI options, my app had a habit of resetting my DPI whenever I opened a full-screen game, until I finally figured out how to nix the accursed behaviour.

Speaking of DPI, the Superlight 2 lacks any way to change this on the mouse itself—there's no button—so you have to wade into G Hub every time you want to adjust it. It's all part of the understated physical design, which I suppose could also be described as a touch unimaginative. If RGB is your thing, you might want to look elsewhere.

But hey, I'll take unimaginative every day of the week if it performs this well. The Superlight 2 does the basics, and it does them really, really well. Its cloudlike lightness makes it ideal for fast, intense games, but it's a brilliant pointer for much more than just that. With super-smooth gliding and an excellent sensor, it'll be a fantastic choice for a whole heap of gamers.