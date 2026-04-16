Pulsar actually sold its 500-gram April Fools' Day joke gaming mouse, and despite looking 'extremely sluggish', it's 'really not that bad'
Would you prefer too light or too heavy?
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With competitive gaming mice becoming ever more featherweight, you'd think it would be foolish to do the opposite. But Pulsar not only decided to make a heavy mouse, but one that comes in at 500 g. The catch is that the SuperHeavy is an April Fool's Day joke, and 20 were made available to the public. YouTuber Boardzy got their hands on one, and apparently, it's "really not that bad."
The mouse in question is a spin on the Pulsar Susanto-X, which is a black and pink mouse made in collaboration with pro players Keven "Xccurate" Susanto and Jason "fOrsaken" Susanto. Boardzy says it "looks obviously extremely sluggish", but, despite that, "it's able to be used". High praise indeed.
Boardzy's unit comes in at 485 g (though they reckon their scale could be the issue), and their unit's wireless mode doesn't work. However, their model did come with the standard Susanto-X mouse alongside it.
If you're wondering how Pulsar managed to make a gaming mouse this heavy, it simply stuck a big brass weight inside the mouse and shipped it off. Boardzy says, "It is pretty incredible how dense this is. It really could be used as a brute force training method".
They continue, "If you're used to a 30 g mouse, just go on this for a day or two and then anything in the 60-70 g range will feel light as air. "
Boardzy even claims that the Razer Viper V4 Pro feels hollow when they go back to it. They do say, though, "When I take my hand off it when I was testing it, my wrist would crack, but it was really like the meat of my thumb. I would feel this strain." They argue that if you are playing games that require lots of movement all day, "you could seriously wind up hurting your wrist."
The CrazyHeavy has some pretty good specs on paper. With an XS01 sensor, it's got a DPI of up to 32,000 and has a 750 IPS tracking speed. It also gets up to an 8,000 Hz polling rate. If you were strong enough, you could technically play competitive games with the CrazyHeavy.
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After saying, "I'm likely never going to use this again, but it will make a good paper weight", Boardz says, "It's just like not a good mouse, but it is crazy."
I suppose the name is rather fitting then.
1. Best wireless:
Razer Viper V4 Pro
2. Best wired:
Logitech G502 X
3. Best budget wireless:
Mchose G3 V2 Pro
4. Best budget wired:
Glorious Model O Eternal
5. Best competitive:
Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike
6. Best lightweight:
Corsair Sabre V2 Pro
7. Best MMO:
Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE
8. Best small:
Razer Cobra HyperSpeed
9. Best ambidextrous:
Logitech G Pro
10. Best ergonomic:
Keychron M5
11. Best customizable:
Orbital Pathfinder
James is a more recent PC gaming convert, often admiring graphics cards, cases, and motherboards from afar. It was not until 2019, after just finishing a degree in law and media, that they decided to throw out the last few years of education, build their PC, and start writing about gaming instead. In that time, he has covered the latest doodads, contraptions, and gismos, and loved every second of it. Hey, it’s better than writing case briefs.
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