This upcoming gaming mouse weighs just over 28 grams without poking holes in it
That is actually very impressive.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Our Jacob Fox guessed that someone would figure out how to get a gaming mouse with a solid shell down to under 25 grams at some point this year. That still hasn't happened, but he is nevertheless excited to point out this mouse from G-Wolves that comes pretty darn close, thus proving him almost correct.
It's called the Lycan 8K and it weighs around 28.8 grams.
Managing to reduce the weight without resorting to poking holes in the shell is generally a good thing for many. The Lycan comes in lower than the Corsair Sabre V2 Pro, which at 36 grams, our Jacob was a big fan of for its lightweight construction and complete shell (no holes). Though you can get greater weight reductions by going absolute wild with a hole-punch, like the Fenrir Pro 8K from G-Wolves, which weighs only 18.9 grams—it's more air than mouse.
The Lycan doesn't appear to trim key features for the weight-saving, however. It comes with a Pixart PMW-3950 sensor (up to 30K DPI and in a forward position), 8K polling, as the name suggests, and SPDT/SR-Latch switches.
I'm no expert in this kind of switch, but between my colleague's rants and this excellent post, I can say it essentially negates the need for any debounce—debounce being required on a mechanical switch to prevent double-clicking or further misclicks as it actuates. A SPDT/SR-Latch set-up can do without this cooling-off period, reducing latency. Lower latency = better.
Despite its weight, the Lycan 8K is a regular size at 119 x 63 x 37 mm. The buttons are only 7 mm from the pad (mouse pad), and you can see from the side profile just how stripped back the underside of the mouse is. Though, notably, there's no image directly on the underside of the mouse, which appears to be pretty barebones. It'll surely have to be on account of the weight.
The Lycan 8K costs $129, though it's only up for preorder today. It's set to launch on March 15th, as far as I can tell, though admittedly it does say March 15st on the website.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
1. Best wireless:
Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro
2. Best wired:
Logitech G502 X
3. Best budget wireless:
Logitech G305 Lightspeed
4. Best budget wired:
Glorious Model O Eternal
5. Best competitive:
Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike
6. Best lightweight:
Corsair Sabre V2 Pro
7. Best MMO:
Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE
8. Best compact:
Razer Cobra Pro
9. Best ambidextrous:
Logitech G Pro
10. Best ergonomic:
Keychron M5
11. Best customizable:
Orbital Pathfinder
Jacob earned his first byline writing for his own tech blog, before graduating into breaking things professionally at PCGamesN. Now he's managing editor of the hardware team at PC Gamer, and you'll usually find him testing the latest components or building a gaming PC.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.