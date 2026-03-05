Our Jacob Fox guessed that someone would figure out how to get a gaming mouse with a solid shell down to under 25 grams at some point this year. That still hasn't happened, but he is nevertheless excited to point out this mouse from G-Wolves that comes pretty darn close, thus proving him almost correct.

It's called the Lycan 8K and it weighs around 28.8 grams.

Managing to reduce the weight without resorting to poking holes in the shell is generally a good thing for many. The Lycan comes in lower than the Corsair Sabre V2 Pro, which at 36 grams, our Jacob was a big fan of for its lightweight construction and complete shell (no holes). Though you can get greater weight reductions by going absolute wild with a hole-punch, like the Fenrir Pro 8K from G-Wolves, which weighs only 18.9 grams—it's more air than mouse.

The Lycan doesn't appear to trim key features for the weight-saving, however. It comes with a Pixart PMW-3950 sensor (up to 30K DPI and in a forward position), 8K polling, as the name suggests, and SPDT/SR-Latch switches.

I'm no expert in this kind of switch, but between my colleague's rants and this excellent post, I can say it essentially negates the need for any debounce—debounce being required on a mechanical switch to prevent double-clicking or further misclicks as it actuates. A SPDT/SR-Latch set-up can do without this cooling-off period, reducing latency. Lower latency = better.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: G-Wolves) (Image credit: G-Wolves)

Despite its weight, the Lycan 8K is a regular size at 119 x 63 x 37 mm. The buttons are only 7 mm from the pad (mouse pad), and you can see from the side profile just how stripped back the underside of the mouse is. Though, notably, there's no image directly on the underside of the mouse, which appears to be pretty barebones. It'll surely have to be on account of the weight.

The Lycan 8K costs $129, though it's only up for preorder today. It's set to launch on March 15th, as far as I can tell, though admittedly it does say March 15st on the website.