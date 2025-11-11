Save $434.50 Lenovo Legion 5 | RTX 5060: was $1,534.49 now $1,099.99 at Lenovo USA We've seen the 512 GB variant of this machine at this price before, but this one has a proper 1 TB drive. It's also got a truly lovely OLED display, which is rare to see on a laptop at this price. The RTX 5060 might be one of Nvidia's lower-stack mobile GPUs, but DLSS and Frame Gen will be the great equaliser here to make the most of that 1600p panel, and it's the 115 W variant to boot. Lenovo makes some excellent gaming laptops, and this one gives you a serious amount of bang for your buck.



Key specs: RTX 5060 | Ryzen 7 260 | 15.1-inch | 1600p | 165 Hz | 16 GB DDR5 | 512 GB SSD |

As I hunt through the listings for the best cheap gaming laptop deals, certain machines tend to stand out. It's like they call to me, or more specifically, call to my ever-dwindling funds in a way that makes my bank account tremble. This Lenovo Legion 5 is the one haunting me with its song at the moment, as for $1,100 at Lenovo right now, I think it's a truly spectacular deal.

With most discounted RTX 5060 mobile machines I find, I have to add a familiar caveat. It's usually something along the lines of "the TGP might be limited to XXX, but". There are no such worries here, though, as this one has the full 115 W TGP spec, which means it should deliver all the gaming grunt this particular graphics chip is capable of.

It's still an RTX 5060, which is a budget GPU—so don't expect miracles. And it still has to feed a 1600p display, which is a lot of pixels to push for any graphics card. So, you'll still need some DLSS assistance to get high frame rates out of it in the really demanding stuff. Yes, there are still some caveats to be aware of here, I'm afraid.

But my goodness, what a display. It's a 165 Hz OLED panel that looks downright superb in person, and is in my top three best laptop screens on the planet list right now. Yes, I keep one. What, you don't?

Elsewhere, we're looking at an eight-core 16-thread AMD Ryzen 7 260 CPU, which should be plenty grunty, alongside 16 GB of reasonably quick DDR5-5600 and a 1 TB SSD. Those aren't specs to blow you away, but for $1,100 I reckon they're just dandy.

Because what you're getting here is a professional-looking gaming laptop (which means you can use it in a meeting without inviting giggles) with properly-specced components and relatively few drawbacks. All for the kind of cash I'm seeing much, much lesser machines for right now.

And so there it sits on our deals page, singing its song. Should you pick one up, please let me know that it's found a good home. As for me, I'm going to have beans on toast for lunch in an effort to save some cash. Perhaps next year? One can only dream.