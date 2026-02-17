Hello, it's me, the harbinger of doom. Nah, just kidding. While good gaming laptop deals have been harder to find of late, I've still been able to dig up the odd bargain. And weirdly, this week I've come up with two OLED gaming laptops that have been hit with the discount stick.

Yes, I'm as surprised as you. Given that OLED screen tech is the best you can get in a gaming laptop right now, I would have figured that these machines would have lost their discounts the same way a lot of lesser-panelled lappys have at the moment.

Join us on WhatsApp for daily deals, direct to your phone.

And while it's true that both of these machines were cheaper over the Black Friday sales period last year, all those fabulous deals seem like a very long time ago. It's a different world for hardware prices these days, so the fact that both of these OLED stunners still offer $350+ savings is something of a minor miracle if you ask me.

Enough fluffery. Let's take a look at what your money gets you in 2026, shall we?

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI | RTX 5060

Save $350 Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI | RTX 5060: was $1,599.99 now $1,249.99 at Best Buy This is a lot to pay for an RTX 5060 gaming laptop, but once you take into account the fact you're getting an honest-to-goodness 240 Hz OLED panel thrown into the bargain, this deal makes a lot more sense. Being a 1600p display, the 115 W RTX 5060 mobile here will need some DLSS and MFG help to make the most of it at native res, but this is still a slim and sleek machine with a very high desirability factor. Key specs: RTX 5060 | Core Ultra 9 275HX | 16-inch | 1600p | 240 Hz OLED | 16 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD

I've got a soft spot for Acer's Predator Helios lineup, especially the S variants with the slimmer chassis designs. They manage to tread the line between slim enough for reasonable transport and substantial enough that you can get your gaming on.

Admittedly, this machine is going to need some DLSS (and likely frame gen) assistance to make the most of its 1600p display, thanks to the 115 W RTX 5060 inside. And yes, it's still a lot to pay for a budget GPU-ed lappy in general.

But honestly, a 240 Hz OLED panel is pretty much impossible to find in laptops under $1,500 right now, and this Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S is $1,250 at Best Buy. I'll take that deal all day long, as you're getting super-premium screen tech alongside an RTX 50-series mobile GPU that might not be the beefiest, but can still fire a good amount of frames at the display with a little help.

Plus it's got a 24-core Intel CPU, which means there's processing grunt to spare for all your gaming and productivity needs. Sure, I'd like it to have 32 GB of RAM and an even bigger SSD, but at least it's still upgradeable if prices ever drop to reasonable levels again. Sometime in 2048, by the looks of things.

Lenovo Legion 5i | RTX 5070

Save $450.99 Lenovo Legion 5i | RTX 5070: was $1,849.99 now $1,399 at Walmart This Legion machine gets you on the OLED train for less cash than most non-OLED RTX 5070 gaming laptops I'm finding at the moment, although it has risen in price recently. It's well-specced in general, too, with an extremely powerful Intel chip at its heart and a 1 TB SSD. It's a shame about the 16 GB of RAM—but it's still plenty to get gaming with, and given the state of memory pricing at the moment, it's about the best you can hope for at this sort of price. Key specs: RTX 5070 | Core i9 14900HX | 15.1-inch | 1600p | 165 Hz OLED | 16 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD

If you'd like something with a little more lead in its pencil (at least when it comes to the GPU), how about this RTX 5070 mobile-equipped machine from Lenovo?

It's currently down to $1,399 at Walmart, which makes it not just one of the cheapest OLED gaming laptops you can currently buy, but one of the cheaper models with Nvidia's mid-range mobile graphics chip, too.

We're big fans of Lenovo's Legion lappys, as they feature robust, handsome chassis designs and some excellent component choices. This particular Legion 5i variant has an ultra-spec Intel Core i9 14900HX at its heart, a 115 W RTX 5070 mobile, and a 165 Hz 1600p OLED panel.

Yes, it's got a lower refresh rate than the Acer above, but 165 Hz is still plenty for liquid-smooth gaming. And with these sorts of specs, this machine shouldn't have much problem taking advantage of what that panel has to offer. For the really demanding stuff? DLSS is your friend once more.

And again, it's got 16 GB of DDR5 and a 1 TB SSD. Still, both amounts are perfectly decent for gaming in 2026 (as our Nick recently proved with his RAM testing), and you can't have everything for this sort of cash.

What both of these laptop deals show, though, is that OLED gaming laptops are still out there for reasonable sums of money. How long this lasts is anyone's guess, but while the going's good, I'll keep going.