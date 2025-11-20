Save $55 Asus ROG Pelta | Wireless: was $154.99 now $99.99 at Amazon 50 mm titanium drivers deliver crisp sound, and the battery can offer up to 90 hours of power under the best conditions. I gave this set a very positive review, and I stand by their excellent sound and superb comfort to this day. <p><strong>Key specs: 50 mm titanium drivers | Bluetooth, 2.4GHz dongle, and USB-C wired connection options<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://bestbuy.7tiv.net/c/1943169/614286/10014?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fproduct%2Fasus-rog-pelta-wireless-gaming-headset-for-pc-mac-ps5-ps4-and-switch-black%2FJJGGLQW2P4" target="_blank">Best Buy $99.99 Key specs: 50 mm titanium drivers | Bluetooth, 2.4GHz dongle, and USB-C wired connection options Price check: Best Buy $99.99

The Asus ROG Pelta, like many bits of gaming tech, don't exactly have the most appealing name, but that's not something you notice when they are wrapped around your ears. And in the summer months this year, this set of cans was a bit of a godsend for me when it was heating up outside and I wanted a headset that wasn't going to melt the wax out of my ears.

If you fancy a lightweight gaming headset with a great sound and an even better feel, you can pick up the Asus ROG Pelta for $100, which is a saving of just over a third.

In the looks department, the Pelta isn't all that interesting, outside of a small shine of RGB on the side. However, that actually somewhat works in its favour. Given that you can detach the microphone, they make for a solid headset to wear even out in public, should you be brave enough. And in return, you have super light materials, a nice comfy fit, and decent sound. It lacks a little in the bass, but otherwise, it is clear, deep and distinct. You won't struggle to pick out a piccolo from a flute in an orchestra, assuming you can do that already.

It comes with two bands on the top: one at the very top that connects the two cups and one just underneath that, which sits on top of your head. The bottom of the two, a small fabric band, can be adjusted, but there's limited range for it, with only a couple of predefined loops on either side. I personally didn't have a problem with this, but I could foresee issues if you have a particularly large or particularly small cranium.

Other than this consideration, it's hard to fault what the ROG Pelta is doing. 90 hours of battery life in Bluetooth mode and 70 hours (with RGB off) in 2.4 GHz mode is more than enough to not plug it in every week, and fast charging gets you up to 3 hours of listening time out of just a 15-minute charge.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

In my review, I said, "If I could describe my time with the Asus ROG Pelta in a single word, I'd say smooth. It's comfortable, with a healthy battery life, decent microphone, and all-around great sound. The bass is a tad underwhelming, but this is one of the only real downsides from its reasonable price point."

I stand by all of this half a year later, except that reasonable price point looks much better at a single penny under $100. You can get better bass at this price point still, but you'd struggle to find something quite as comfortable to wear while gaming or just walking to the shop.