The most malleable and lightweight headset I've used in some time, it's a set of cans that is probably better advertised as an everyday headset, rather than a gaming one. And that's mostly for good reasons.

The budget wireless gaming headset market is in such a tough spot right now. That's partly because the mid-range is absolutely knocking it out of the park, and partly because with the word 'budget' often comes the denigrative terms 'cheap', 'flimsy', or 'yeah, this sounds kinda bad'. Okay, that last one isn't very snappy, but it's no less true.

The Logitech G325 Lightspeed comes in at $80, and not only is that a reasonable price point, but the headset comes with a few honest-to-goodness selling points. Not just 'yeah, I guess it's sort of cheap' but a built-in discrete microphone, and lightweight stretchy materials that you can literally bend. Trust me, I turned it like a pretzel in the office, much to the horror of my colleagues.

It helps that the stretchy headset sat in my palms sort of looks like a sweet too. A big purple and orange sweet, with buttons on the side. It looks noticeably not that '1337' like, and actually closer to an everyday headset like the AirPods Max. I think this choice articulates how I feel about the headset in general, one that's as easy to pop on and leave the house with, as it is to connect to your PC.

Connection, in my time with the headphones, has been steady and consistent. The G325 has both a 2.4 GHz connection mode (via included dongle) and Bluetooth 5.3 mode. Turning it on automatically activates whatever mode it was left on prior, and swapping between the two happens with a single button on the back of the left cup.

Logitech G325 Lightspeed specs (Image credit: Future) Style: Closed back

Drivers: 32 mm drivers

Frequency response: 20 Hz–20 kHz

Microphone: Omnidirectional built-in

Battery life: 24 hours (at 50% volume)

Connection: 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth 5.3

Weight: 212 g

Price: $80 / £70

The controls in the headset are mostly pretty comfortable and intuitive, with a sliding on/off switch, two pronounced volume buttons, the connectivity button, and a mute button. I do find clicking buttons to change volume on a headset to be a bit tedious and uncomfortable, as opposed to a wheel, but repeated presses on the volume down options move the volume quicker, which does make recovering from accidentally blasting music too loud a little easier.

Notably, the headset controls are reportedly what Logitech will be using as standard going forward. For the most part, I think they work, though I do miss a volume scroll and wish the mure we were more pronounced to give you a sign of when you are muted/unmuted.

Image 1 of 4

Where many other gaming headsets opt for a sign on the mic to show when you are muted, the G325 has one built into the left cup. This headset is missing a dedicated boom mic, so there's no light indicator when you are muted. The button does have a visual indicator when pressed, but the only way to know if you're muted is to mess around with it or take the headset off. It's very understated and just looks like a small black bar in practice.

The microphone quality, in turn, is mediocre. It's not hard to make out in a call, and it is reasonably clear, though nothing special. It sounds a tad tinny and processed, but it is fine for a gaming session. For its price, and without a detachable microphone, this is about what I expected, and in its form factor, a decent tradeoff.

The G325 is a headset made up of tradeoffs. It is light, but feels rather plasticy. It is super stretchy but rattles with a gentle nudge, and there's no flexibility in the placement of the cups. This meant the first time I put them on, I felt like I was wearing them wrong. This feeling soon faded, but they're definitely a set of cans that are better than their first impression.

As far as sound is concerned, the G325 is just 'fine'. Its lows, mids, and highs are all present in the mix and are reasonably easy to make out.

The G325 is quite a comfortable headset too, and I suspect that's largely down to the weight and the top headband. Where a heavier headset would sag and cause strain, this is light enough that it only needs a pretty soft cushion on the top and padded earcups to protect the head.

One more tradeoff for its weight and feel is the noise isolation. There's very little, and my partner can clearly make out what I'm listening to at even half volume. This means I can hear others when I'm not cranking up the sound, too. The battery life is also mostly just okay, at around 24 hours at 50% volume.

As far as sound is concerned, the G325 is just 'fine'. Its lows, mids, and highs are all present in the mix and are reasonably easy to make out. It has a relatively neutral sound, and though bass is there, it's not really that strong in presence. The cups don't thump as you might want, and don't provide physical feedback. Bass can be plenty loud, though, even if it doesn't boom.

Image 1 of 2

In Counter-Strike 2, I never have a problem knowing where enemies are coming from thanks to precise sound. Bass for the pound of an AWP is a little lacking, naturally, but everything is clear, and it performs better at louder volumes.

You can adjust EQ in the Logitech G Hub, but I would actually recommend one of the two gaming presets, as opposed to the bass boost one. That's because the bass boost adjusts volume and mix, and won't solve the problem for those looking for their headset to shake.

Red Dead Redemption 2, with its atmospheric combination of animal sounds, acoustic guitar, and gunshots, comes through clear. It's not quite as immersive as some headsets, but I don't feel like I'm missing the most important parts of sound.

Image 1 of 2

In turn, soundtrack-heavy games like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Disco Elysium won't have you missing out on the nuance of the odd trumpet, lightness of a flute, or twinkle of a piano. It loses some weight in its focus on the mids, but it doesn't lose clarity.

The G325 is a bit of a strange headset in many ways. It's marketed as a gaming headset and comes with a 2.4 GHz connector, yet I feel like dedicated gamers aren't the ones who will get the most out of it. In fact, at its price point, dedicated gamers are almost always better off going for something wired, with a stronger sound or dedicated microphone.

Buy if… ✅ You're a gamer on the go: The 325, being light with a solid look and understated microphone, is best served by someone who wants it for a quick trip out of the house, followed by a night of gaming after.



✅ You need something lightweight: At 212 grams, this headset is easy to wear for long sessions, putting little pressure on the head at all.

Don't buy if… ❌ You like a hefty set of cans: Stretchy and light, with little clamping force, Logitech's G325 doesn't offer a sturdy feel on the head, and is therefore a tad less immersive.



❌ You're looking for the best quality sound and mic: The sound quality is bang-on average and the built-in microphone is mediocre, but at least it's super handy to use.

If, however, you need something quick and relatively inexpensive to blast some tunes, play some games, and take along for a walk outside of the house, that to me is where the G325 succeeds most.

With the G325, I've not found the headset I'd want to throw into my regular rotation, but I have found the one I want to throw into a backpack for a quick walk or trip. And that's pretty impressive in itself.

It is helped by a decent price tag, too. At $80, it is $20 more than the Corsair HS55 Stereo, though $20 cheaper than the wireless version of that same headset. It's $20 more than the Logitech G321 Lightspeed I got my hands on last year, and for the money, I'd pay the extra cash for the G325.

With its style, look, and weight, I'd almost pick the Logitech G325 as an everyday headset, with the bonus of being able to game on it, rather than as a gaming headset which I can take outside. In its defence, that's certainly not a bad thing at this price point.