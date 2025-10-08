The HyperX Cloud Alpha is still our favorite gaming headset, and it's now even better at only $66

Save 34% ($33.50) HyperX Cloud Alpha | Wired: was $99.99 now $66.49 at Amazon Great, big, comfortable earcups paired with 50mm dual chamber neodymium drivers make for one of the most comfortable listening experiences around. Boosted bass sells the impact of every shot you make in-game, without sacrificing the audio detail necessary to avoid walking into an ambush. Key specs: 50mm dual chamber neodymium drivers | 3.5 mm wired connection | Memory foam headband and ear cups | Detachable mic arm

Hardware moves quickly, and sales events like the Amazon Prime Deal Days arguably even quicker. As such, it's always low-key comforting to see a familiar deal roll around each event, offering an absolute banger for not very much money.

The HyperX Cloud Alpha has been the reigning champion of not just wired gaming headsets, but also our definitive best gaming headset guide for years now. Not only do we consistently rate it, but given it's been out for a while now, it frequently rolls around with a delectable discount. This time is no different, as you can scoop up the HyperX Cloud Alpha for only $66 from Amazon.

So, what makes this wired gaming headset such a reliable recommendation? Well, for a start, I personally quite like that the earcups are made out of a material that easily wipes clean, though that's really the least of all that's great about this pair of cans.

As is common with gaming headsets, the 50mm dual chamber neodymium drivers boost the low-end frequencies while still offering crisp audio across the spectrum. In other words, bass fiends will be more than satisfied, especially as all of that bass boosting doesn't come at the cost of compromising on detail elsewhere.

Phil breaks down how this wired gaming headset achieves such great sound in his HyperX Cloud Alpha review. He writes, "The biggest difference between this Alpha model and previous Cloud designs is a two-chamber spec that allows bass and mid frequencies to reverberate in their own compartments within the 50mm driver. The idea is to minimise distortion and maximise articulation, and while we’d love to see the frequencies bouncing around inside the driver and check that this design’s actually isolating frequencies so precisely, we’ll instead have to defer to our ears. Distortion: almost none at uncomfortably loud volumes. Articulation: fantastic."

Better yet, the HyperX Cloud Alpha doesn't demand you noodle in some bespoke software to get the most out of it. This wired gaming headset is plug-and-play in the truest sense of the word, offering great-sounding audio right out of the box. No, you're not getting bells and whistles like RGB lighting or, heaven forfend, pink cat ears like a recent favorite of mine, but the HyperX Cloud Alpha shines without all of that.

The generous memory foam padding across this headset's headband and the plush earcups mean it not only sounds great, but it feels great too. Comfortable throughout everyday wear with precise audio performance, no wonder the HyperX Cloud Alpha still wears the crown after all these years.