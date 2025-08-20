Get your Master Balls ready folks, the Gengar Razer Kitty Kraken V2 headset is finally availble outside of Asia

Razer Kraken Kitty V2 - Gengar Edition - YouTube Watch On

One of the best collabs I've ever seen is finally releasing in regions other than Asia. That's right, those freaking cool Gengar Kraken Kitty V2 headsets from Razer are finally releasing in more markets, including the United States, Latin America, Europe, New Zealand, and thankfully for this Pokemon nut, Australia.

Razer's latest global Pokemon release really let me down. The designs looked more like a kids toy than a set of gaming peripherals. I remember lamenting to myself that it wasn't as cool as the Gengar headset that was at the time, exclusive to certain markets. Thankfully everything I dislike about the look of that release is completely absent here, and what we have is a really whimsical set of cans.

The whole Kraken Kitty V2 is coloured in the rich purples, with spots of lighter highlights, mimicking the stylings of one of the most beloved ghost Pokemon of all time. Purple spikes even line the top band to recreate Gengar's signature spooky shape.

They don't light up though, like ears on the other Kraken Kitty headsets. This means some of the Razer Chroma effects won't be as obvious to viewers if you're a streamer or content creator. Which let's face it, many of you dying for this headset likely are.

Instead the Gengar spikes look more like what I saw in the Kuromi headset with solid joker hat spikes on top. If they feel anything like the Kuromi headset from the brand's recent Sanrio collab, they'll be delightfully soft and slightly rubbery making them fun to play with.

Being a Kraken headset means we still have some Razer RGB lit glory going on. The light holes on the sides that would normally sport the Razer logo have been transformed into Gengar silhouettes. The earcuffs even hide little hidden Gengar details for fans to enjoy.

Other than that you're getting Razer's standard Kraken Kitty V2 headset complete with cardioid mic, TriForce 40 mm Drivers, and 7.1 Surround sound. These are also a wired headset, which is worth being aware of if you're used to cableless freedom. Being tethered to an other-worldy plane by a small chord does sound like something that could happen to a ghost-type Pokemon though.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If this Gengar headset is making you scream "I choose you!" then you might want to get in fast. The word is these are limited stock, so once they're gone that might be it. They're retailing a little higher than the normal Kraken Kitty V2, going for $140 USD, or $240 AUD and are available on the Razer website.